Breaking News
Mumbai rain updates: Red alert for city, holiday declared
Worli hit-and-run case: ‘We have lost faith in cops’
Badlapur encounter: ‘Why was he shot in the head?’
Mumbai: Coldplay concert ticket fiasco reaches EOW
Mumbai: Railway stalls shifted to ease crowding
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Dumpling Day Love Asian food Follow these recipes to start by making your dim sum

Dumpling Day: Love Asian food? Follow these recipes to start by making your dim sum

Premium

Updated on: 26 September,2024 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

As people celebrate National Dumpling Day on September 26 around the world, the weather in Mumbai is just perfect to enjoy the steaming treats amidst rain in the city this week. Indian chefs share unique dumpling recipes that you can easily make at home

Dumpling Day: Love Asian food? Follow these recipes to start by making your dim sum

Langoustine Har Gao

Mumbai has seen scorching weather but with the rain here this week, it seems like the reason to enjoy dumplings has arrived in time. Every year, National Dumpling Day is observed on September 26 in the USA, but over time, it has also become popular around the world.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian food mumbai food Food and drink Food Recipes Lifestyle news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK