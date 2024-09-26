As people celebrate National Dumpling Day on September 26 around the world, the weather in Mumbai is just perfect to enjoy the steaming treats amidst rain in the city this week. Indian chefs share unique dumpling recipes that you can easily make at home

Langoustine Har Gao

Mumbai has seen scorching weather but with the rain here this week, it seems like the reason to enjoy dumplings has arrived in time. Every year, National Dumpling Day is observed on September 26 in the USA, but over time, it has also become popular around the world.