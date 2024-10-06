With the nine-day festival underway, it's never too late to join the festivities. Indian chefs share recipes for innovative versions of classic dishes

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

With Navratri and Durga Puja coinciding, Indians leave no stone unturned to showcase their culture and traditions. It gets even better because all kinds of delicious food improve the celebrations over nine days.



While there are many different kinds of dishes that people indulge in while fasting for Navratri, Indian chefs say there are many unique dishes that people can explore with Bengali cuisine. The best time to do it is Durga Puja.