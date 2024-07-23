With more people opting for healthy food today, deep-fried delicious monsoon snacks are being replaced by other options. However, Indian chefs believe you don’t have to lose the essence of your favourite snacks because you can make them innovatively by simply using an air fryer

Representation Pic

As more people turn towards healthy eating, it has now even changed the way people want to enjoy monsoon snacks. While most people opt to use less oil for health reasons, especially for the delicious fried snacks that India boasts of like potato and onion bhajias (fritters), apart from the classic vada pav and samosa pav, they are also looking for alternative methods to enjoy them.