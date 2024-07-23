Breaking News
Dharavi rehabilitation: Kurla land survey on July 26
Mumbai: Six girls leave college that banned burqa
Mumbai: Vile Parle flyover deteriorates in 4 months
Mumbai rains: Finally, rain over city’s lakes!
Mumbai: BMC and Railways clash over hoarding regulations
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Eat healthy this monsoon Discover delicious air fried snack recipes

Eat healthy this monsoon: Discover delicious air-fried snack recipes

Premium

Updated on: 24 July,2024 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

With more people opting for healthy food today, deep-fried delicious monsoon snacks are being replaced by other options. However, Indian chefs believe you don’t have to lose the essence of your favourite snacks because you can make them innovatively by simply using an air fryer

Eat healthy this monsoon: Discover delicious air-fried snack recipes

Representation Pic

As more people turn towards healthy eating, it has now even changed the way people want to enjoy monsoon snacks. While most people opt to use less oil for health reasons, especially for the delicious fried snacks that India boasts of like potato and onion bhajias (fritters), apart from the classic vada pav and samosa pav, they are also looking for alternative methods to enjoy them. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style indian food mumbai food Food Recipes mumbai monsoon

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK