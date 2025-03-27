Eid al-Fitr 2025: Follow these easy recipes to make traditional and innovative dishes for your feast

As Muslims in Mumbai and around the world get ready to celebrate Eid on March 31, Indian chefs share easy recipes for people to follow and not only make traditional but also innovative dishes

Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on March 31 across India. Photo Courtesy: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Eid al-Fitr is only a few days away as Muslims get ready to celebrate it on March 31, after observing Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and prayer. While the day starts with prayer and rituals, families come together and celebrate with a feast of food, an integral part of every celebration.

While many people will order food in their home or choose to dine outside, there are many who will be looking to cook the feast themselves, as the family bonds together. While some may already have their dishes planned, others may still be looking for inspiration.

Ahead of the festival, mid-day spoke to Indian chefs and asked them to share their favourite recipes for Eid. They not only share recipes for a classic Hyderabad Haleem but also for Gosht ki Nihaari and Chicken-Kori Sukka Biryani among other dishes. Eid Mubarak!

Gosht ki Nihaari

While there is a lot to explore when it comes to cooking for the festival, chef Asif Qureshi, Indian masterchef at Saffron in JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, says you can make a Gosht ki Nihaari for Eid. He explains, "Gosht ki Nihaari is a dish that perfectly captures the essence of celebration and family. The rich, slow-cooked meat with its deep spices creates flavours that are both comforting and indulgent—just the kind of meal that brings everyone together. It’s a tradition in our family, one that has been passed down for generations. I remember the smell of nihaari filling the house on Eid. For me, it’s more than just a meal; it’s about honoring those traditions, creating new memories, and enjoying the togetherness that makes Eid so meaningful."

Ingredients:

Mutton curry cut 1 kg

Mustard oil 500 ml

Onion slice 250 gm

Onion paste 250 gm

Ginger and garlic 25 gm

Coriander powder 10 gm

Cardamon 2 no

Clove 2 no

Mace 2 no

Cinnamon stick 2 no

Bay leaf 2 no

Salt To taste

Turmeric powder 10 gm

Degi mirch 20 gm

Ghee 500 gm

Chana powder 10 gm

Mutton stock 1 litre

Rose water 2 ml

Kwara water 2 ml

Garam masala powder 5 gm

Javitri elaichi powder 5 gm

Method:

1. Heat lagan, add mustard oil, add Indian whole spices, add slice of onion, mix it well and let it turn golden, add mutton, onion paste and simmer it till it release water.

2. Add coriander powder, add curd and degi mirch powder, mix it well.

3. Add mutton stock, rose water, water, garam masala, javitri elaichi powder.

4. Bind with chana powder to have good consistency.

Chicken - Kori Sukka Biryani with Samak Rice

Eid celebrations are incomplete without biryani and Arun Kala, executive chef at Radisson Blu Plaza Karjat, says you can add a twist to it. He explains, "Eid festival has one celebratory dish name synonymous which is Biryani and this particular recipe calls for a Mangalorean twist of Chicken sukka with healthy Samak rice."

Ingredients:

Ghee 3 tbsp

Ginger garlic paste 1 1/2 tbsp

Onions, sliced 2 nos

Tomato, chopped 1 nos

Coconut, grated 50 gm

Black pepper 1/2 tsp

Poppy seeds 1/2 tsp

Cashew nuts 15 gm

Cloves 5 nos

Coriander seeds 1 tbsp

Red chillies, dry 6

Blackstone flower, small 1 no

Chana dal 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp

Bay leaf 1 no

Cardamom 3 no

Cinnamon stick, small 1 no

Star anise 1 no

Fennel seeds 1/2 tsp

Cumin seeds 1/2 tsp

Chicken 300 grams

Samak rice 1 1/4 cup

Curd 100 ml

Mint leaves 20 gm

Coriander leaves 20 gm

Green chillies 2 nos

Boiled egg 1 no

Salt to taste

Phyllo sheets 2 no

Method:

1. Saute all the dry ingredients with coconut and one tablespoon ghee over medium flame. Once golden colour let it cool and make a paste of the ingredients.

2. Fry sliced onions in remaining ghee until brown in colour. Add ginger garlic paste, cook for two minutes. Add sliced tomatoes, turmeric powder and the paste.

3. Place chicken in it and fry. Then add yoghurt and keep on stirring until chicken is half cooked. Add samak rice and add boiled water, check seasoning in the mixture and cook for 10 minutes.

4. Take a ceramic handi and place the biryani with a boiled egg, mint, coriander, slit green chillies inside it and close it with the phyllo pastry.

5. Bake the handi with the ingredients in it for 10 minutes at 200 degrees. Serve hot with raita.

Pan Tandoori Chicken

While biryani and nihaari are favourites, chef Varun Inamdar, associated with Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millets Cookbook, said you can make a Pan Tandoori Chicken. He added, "Indian families usually reserve meat, seafood or chicken for a Sunday. Other days, it was primarily vegetarian with the exception of eggs from time to time. This recipe was like a ray of sunshine on a dreary day - the ultimate family mood lifter."

Ingredients:

Chicken, cut into bite sized pieces 1 kg

Fresh garlic paste 1 tbsp

Fresh ginger paste 1 tbsp

Curd 4 tbsp

Mustard oil 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder 1 tbsp

Garam masala powder 1 tbsp

Foxtail millets flour 2 tbsp

Toasted Salt as required 2 tbsp

Lemon, juiced ½

Mustard oil 2 tbsp

Method:

1. In a deep bowl, place the cleaned & washed chicken pieces.

2. Add all the other ingredients. Mix and keep aside.

3. This can be marinated and kept overnight, too, if you please.

4. In a pan, take mustard oil and when hot, place the chicken pieces.

5. On medium-high flame, pan fry the chicken for a few minutes, stirring occasionally.

6. Lower the flame and allow the chicken to release water. Allow the chicken to caramelise.

7. Switch between medium to high flame and lowering the flame only when you wish to mix and stir.

8. Burn spots in this recipe are intentional. Serve warm.

Spice Route Mutton Rista with pomegranate and pista

Chef Pritpal Singh Bakshi inspires you to cook his personal favourite which is Spice Route Mutton Rista with pomegranate seeds and pista. He explains, "When I cook this Mutton Rista, I'm not just cooking a meal, I'm sharing a part of myself to celebrate community festivals with all."

Ingredients:

Fresh mutton meat boneless 500 gm

Mutton fat 500 gm

Oil or ghee 40 ml

Tomato puree 3 cups

Curd 20 ml

Onion paste 50 gm

Garlic paste 10 gm

Ginger powder 5 gm

Fennel seed powder 10 gm

Cinnamon powder 5 gm

Kashmiri chilli powder 10 gm

Green cardamon 3 pcs

Red chilli powder 5 gm

Fried onions 20 gm

Pomegranate pearls 20 gm

Pista slivers 40 gm

Method:

1. Take 500 gm boneless mutton cut in small pieces add 50gms mutton fat, and pound with the wooden or metal hammer into paste.

2. Add half teaspoon ginger powder, half teaspoon fennel powder, half teaspoon salt, half tea spoon Kashmiri chilli powder and mix all together.

3. Make mutton balls, weight should be not more than 60 gm, and dip in ice cold water to give you two portions.

4. Heat the pan on low flame, add ghee, onion paste, half teaspoon garlic paste and saute. Add 3 cups of fresh tomato puree, 2 cup of water, and 2 teaspoon of curd, cinnamon powder and let it boil. Once the gravy is boiling, add meat balls, let it cook in its juicy gravy to the juicy texture.

5. Before serving garnish with golden fried onions and fennel powder.

Hyderabadi Haleem

When you talk about celebrating Eid, it is impossible to not talk about Haleem. Avisek Bagchi, who is the executive sous chef at JW Marriott Kolkata, says you can make the classic Hyderabadi Haleem. It is one of the most popular dishes from the region, and cannot be missed during this time of the year for the Eid feast.

Ingredients:

For the Haleem base:

Broken wheat 1 cup

Chana dal 1/4 cup

Toor dal 1/4 cup

Moong dal 1/4 cup

Masoor dal 1/4 cup

Urad dal 1/4 cup

Boneless mutton 1 kg

Onion, large, sliced 1 no

Ginger-garlic paste 1 tbsp

Green chilies 2-3 nos

Turmeric powder 1 tsp

Red chili powder 1 tbsp

Coriander powder 1 tbsp

Garam masala 1 tbsp

Black pepper powder 1 tbsp

Cumin powder 1 tbsp

Ghee 1 tbsp

Yogurt 1/2 cup

Water or stock 5-6 cups

Salt to taste

For tempering and garnish:

Fried onions 1/2 cup

Ghee 2 tbsp

Cumin seeds 1 tsp

Cardamom pods 2-3 nos

Cloves 2-3 nos

Cinnamon stick 1-inch

Lemon juice 1 tbsp

Fresh coriander leaves (chopped)

Mint leaves (chopped)

Sliced almonds or cashews (optional)

Method:

Step 1: Preparing the grains and lentils

1. Wash and soak the wheat and lentils for at least 2-3 hours.

Step 2: Cooking the meat

1. Heat 2 tbsp ghee in a heavy-bottomed pot or pressure cooker.

2. Add sliced onions and sauté until golden brown.

3. Add ginger-garlic paste, green chilies, and cook until the raw smell disappears.

4. Add the mutton, turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder, black pepper, cumin powder, and salt.

5. Stir well and cook until the meat releases its juices.

6. Add yogurt and cook until the oil separates.

7. Pour in water/stock, cover, and cook until the meat is tender (about 45 minutes to 1 hour, or 5-6 whistles in a pressure cooker).

Step 3: Cooking the lentils and blending

1. In another pot, boil the soaked wheat and lentils with water until soft.

2. Blend the mixture into a coarse paste using an immersion blender or by mashing with a wooden spoon.

Step 4: Combining and slow cooking

1. Shred the cooked meat and mix it with the blended wheat-lentil mixture.

2. Stir continuously on low heat for about 30-40 minutes to achieve a thick consistency.

3. Add garam masala and more ghee if needed.

Step 5: Tempering and garnish

1. Heat 2 tbsp ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon.

2. Pour this over the haleem and mix well.

3. Garnish with fried onions, lemon juice, coriander, mint leaves, and nuts.