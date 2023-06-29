Eid ul-Adha: Enjoy scrumptious meals at these Mumbai restaurants

If you are looking to spend more time with your family and friends instead of indulging in some cooking at home, then head out and enjoy delicious meals at these restaurants in Mumbai today

Eid ul-Adha is being celebrated around India today and there are many restaurants in Mumbai that have curated specials menus for you to enjoy delicious dishes. Photo Courtesy: The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Eid ul-Adha or Bakri Eid as it is more popularly known is being celebrated around the world today by members of the Muslim community. While prayer is one of the most important aspects of the day, food is equally important and is shared with friends and family living around those observing the day.

If you are one of those who is celebrating the festival alone or part of a family that just wants to let their hair down and enjoy a fun time with each other, then we have got you covered with a curated list. There are quite a few restaurants in Mumbai that have curated special meals for today that you can enjoy. There are different kinds of Indian flavours in dishes but not without some delicious biryani, and delectable desserts.



Awadhi specials

There is no doubt that one of the best ways to celebrate Eid is by enjoying some Awadhi specials. At Courtyard by Marriot International Airport, Ummrao has a special menu for the auspicious festival which includes several of our favourites. Diners can indulge in mouth-watering Mughlai dishes from the region like Galouti Kebabs, Ummarao Avtar- E-Gosht Halim, Ummaro Kareli Doodiya Gosht Dum Biryani, Raan-E-Ummrao, Purani Chowk ki Nalli Nihari. End your meal on a sweet note with their selection of sweet treats from Kesar Pista Phirni, Nawabi Shahi Tukda to the irresistible Purdah Khubhani Tart.



Where: Ummrao, Courtyard by Marriott International Airport, Andheri East

When: June 29

Time: 6:30 pm To 11 pm

Call: +91 8976708345 or +91 2261360772



Taste of India

At The Westin Mumbai Garden City, their Indian restaurant Kangan is all set to host you so that you can celebrate this Eid with a fine memorable feast. Start your meal with delicious lamb-based starters like Gosht ki Gilafi, followed by traditional Gosht Badami Korma paired with assorted breads for main course. Conclude your meal with Bharwan Gulab jamun or Kulfi Falooda this evening.



Where: Kangan, The Westin, Mumbai Garden City International Business Park, Goregaon East

When: June 29

Time: 7 pm to 10:30 pm

Call: 7738533012, 9004661082, 9021609661 for reservations

Celebrating with biryani

If you love different kinds of Indian dishes but love biryani more, then head to Badmaash for at least two new specials that the restaurant has introduced for Bakri Eid. While the first one is a delicious Hyderabadi Kacche Gosht ki biryani with fragrant Basmati rice, succulent pieces of marinated meat and a secret blend of spices, the other is a vegetarian variation called Awadhi Kathal Khaas Biryani which has aromatic spices, fragrant herbs, and tenderly cooked jackfruit to tantalise your taste buds. Apart from the two new specials, the menu will also feature Champarat Gosht and Raan-e-Kandhaar as well as a Kidney Bean and Mushroom Galawat, and Almond Flake and Corn Gallets. It is impossible to end your meal without something sweet, so diners can choose from Salted Caramel Kulfi Falooda, Badaam Halwa and Saffron and Bailey Rasmalai.

Where: Badmaash, Andheri West

When: On till July 5

Time: 5 pm – 1:30 am (from Monday to Friday) and 12 noon – 4 pm, 7 pm – 1:30 am (Saturday and Sunday)

Call: 74004 91473 for reservations

Lavish feast

If you don't want to travel too far, then head to Nawab Saheb at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake for a flavourful meal. Savour the taste of a most sumptuous feast that not only includes a selection of kebabs and breads but also traditional desserts to end your festive meal perfectly.



Where: Nawab Saheb, The Westin, Mumbai Powai Lake, Powai

When: June 29

Time: 7 pm to 11 pm

Call: +919819508372