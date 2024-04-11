The 10-course tasting menu unveils The Kingdom Of Siam, The Tzars, The Pharaohs, The Qings, The Aztecs, The Marathas, The Rajputana, The Travancore, The Meiji Restoration, and The Vikings

The Tasting 5.0 is curated by Chef Niyati Rao and features dishes inviting you to wander different corners of the globe and walk through the halls of history. Photo Courtesy: Ekaa

Ekaa launches a menu that sheds light on the dynasties that left a mark around the world. Tasting 5.0 is curated by Chef Niyati Rao and features dishes inviting you to wander different corners of the globe and walk through the halls of history.

The 10-course tasting menu unveils a culinary representation of The Kingdom Of Siam, The Tzars, The Pharaohs, The Qings, The Aztecs, The Marathas, The Rajputana, The Travancore, The Meiji Restoration, and The Vikings, each dish offering a unique glimpse into the heritage of these dynasties.

The degustation begins with Koi Pla, a salad favourite amongst members of the royal court of Thailand (then known as Siam). At the restaurant, the dish is presented with cured and smoked Kashmiri trout/eggplant, pomelo, a dressing of coconut, Pandan jelly and edible frankincense.

The other course then takes a trip to the opulent soiree of the Kingdom of The Tzars. Tzar Nicolas Il of Russia and Poland was infamous for popularising a particular delicacy 'eggs on eggs’ and was known to host many a soirée featuring his caviar (fish eggs) and chicken eggs. The Fort restaurant recreates this with trout roe/apple caviar, a garlic-infused Smetana, beetroot cooked in terracotta, a fermented shiitake seasoning, and a Kale relish.

Taking a step towards the far East, Ekaa takes you to The Kingdom of The Qings and their healing cuisine with a soup made with goji berries, tapioca pearls, and spices, and mugwort-flavoured Chinese lap cheong, custom-made for Ekaa. The vegetarian version consists of marinated fresh Indian black fungus. There is also an onion oil infused with 'Tsaoko' powder, a traditional Chinese seasoning, made in-house. On the side, is pickled “golden” seaweed from the coast of Ratnagiri, locally grown and sourced. This course symbolises the dynasty's penchant for elaborate, multi-textured delicacies with Shark Fins and Edible Bird’s Nests etc.

The palate cleanser preceding the Aztec course aims to recreate the landscape and cultural symbols that shaped the central Mexican empire. The tomato sorbet is meticulously shaped to resemble a sunflower, an offering to the Aztec Gods. Lining the circumference of the sorbet is our agave jelly, created with Pistola Joven. Cut into crystal-like formations, it is representative of the Giant Crystal Cave of Mexico. The course is served with a sour, green juice made using culantro (Thai coriander), to symbolise the now-drained, Texcoco Lake.

Meanwhile, The Kingdom Of Pharaohs finds expression with 110 per cent hydration bread fermented with wild yeast, flavoured with coriander seeds and served with a house churned white butter and date palm jaggery, our little twist on the dates that would usually be mixed into the dough.

Journeying to the Indian subcontinent, the restaurant delves into The Kingdom Of The Marathas, with khichdi and a multitude of legumes and unpolished kalbhat rice, quince achaar, a lightly smoked tomato sansav, a roasted potato thoy, grilled greens, and cured lamb sweetbread/lions mane mushrooms, a meal apt for the warriors.

The desert landscapes of The Kingdom Of Rajputana come alive with the ingredients that would have been gathered and techniques that would be used to prepare them during hunts. This course consists of sauteed sangria/seared duck, mathania chilies and a house-made raab.

The Kingdom Of Travancore's culinary legacy is celebrated with Thuvial of kulith or horse gram - a dish that hasn't been given its due diligence, served with Ghandasale rice from Kerala, a rare, fragrant, short-grained varietal, a broth of nendran bananas and pickled bor, harmonious blend of flavours synonymous with the famed 'Kerala sadya', while honouring the coastal bounty.

Where: Ekaa, Fort

Price: Rs 5,000 plus taxes (Vegetarian); Rs 5,200 plus taxes (Non-vegetarian)

For reservation: Book a table at least 24 hours before the meal

Contact: 099876 57989