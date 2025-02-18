Entisi collaborates with American Pistachios to unveil limited-edition Kunafa chocolate bar

Inspired by the Middle Eastern dessert Kunafa, the chocolate bar features a perfect balance of crunch, creaminess, and deep cocoa richness

Entisi has collaborated with American Pistachios to create the Kunafa Chocolate Bar. Photo Courtesy: Entisi

Entisi Chocolate has unveiled a Kunafa Chocolate Bar, a delicious limited-edition innovation that fuses rich textures and flavours.

Inspired by the Middle Eastern dessert Kunafa, it features a perfect balance of crunch, creaminess, and deep cocoa richness. The bar layers crisp, golden strands of Kunafa with velvety chocolate and a smooth, melt-in-mouth filling made with premium American Pistachios.

Kunafa, known for its delicate, caramelised crunch and buttery notes, has been reimagined in a chocolate bar that captures its essence while introducing a bold new dimension with Entisi’s signature chocolate. The Kunafa strands provide a light, flaky crispness, complementing the earthy, nutty depth of American Pistachios and the smooth, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate. The result is a multi-textured, flavor-packed experience that brings together tradition and modern craftsmanship.

At the heart of this creation, Entisi has collaborated with American Pistachios, India’s largest supplier of premium, nutrient-rich pistachios. Known for their buttery sweetness and natural crunch, these pistachios add a layer of depth and complexity to the Kunafa chocolate bar.

This launch also marks a significant introduction of globally trending flavours into the Indian chocolate market, as Kunafa gains recognition as a gourmet dessert worldwide.

The Kunafa Chocolate Bar will be available for a limited time on the Entisi website and across all Entisi stores pan-India for Rs 600.