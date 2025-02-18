Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai's commute to hell: ‘By the time I reach office, half my energy is drained’
Mumbai weather updates: Experts question official data that says city’s air got better in five years
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘First such scam fully done in cash’
Mumbai: Dog lover stabs man after clash over stray canine at Juhu beach
Borivali: Gorai grocery store busted for selling ganja by using code 'rice'
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Entisi collaborates with American Pistachios to unveil limited edition Kunafa chocolate bar

Entisi collaborates with American Pistachios to unveil limited-edition Kunafa chocolate bar

Updated on: 18 February,2025 07:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Inspired by the Middle Eastern dessert Kunafa, the chocolate bar features a perfect balance of crunch, creaminess, and deep cocoa richness

Entisi collaborates with American Pistachios to unveil limited-edition Kunafa chocolate bar

Entisi has collaborated with American Pistachios to create the Kunafa Chocolate Bar. Photo Courtesy: Entisi

Listen to this article
Entisi collaborates with American Pistachios to unveil limited-edition Kunafa chocolate bar
x
00:00

Entisi Chocolate has unveiled a Kunafa Chocolate Bar, a delicious limited-edition innovation that fuses rich textures and flavours. 


Inspired by the Middle Eastern dessert Kunafa, it features a perfect balance of crunch, creaminess, and deep cocoa richness. The bar layers crisp, golden strands of Kunafa with velvety chocolate and a smooth, melt-in-mouth filling made with premium American Pistachios.


Kunafa, known for its delicate, caramelised crunch and buttery notes, has been reimagined in a chocolate bar that captures its essence while introducing a bold new dimension with Entisi’s signature chocolate. The Kunafa strands provide a light, flaky crispness, complementing the earthy, nutty depth of American Pistachios and the smooth, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate. The result is a multi-textured, flavor-packed experience that brings together tradition and modern craftsmanship.


At the heart of this creation, Entisi has collaborated with American Pistachios, India’s largest supplier of premium, nutrient-rich pistachios. Known for their buttery sweetness and natural crunch, these pistachios add a layer of depth and complexity to the Kunafa chocolate bar.

This launch also marks a significant introduction of globally trending flavours into the Indian chocolate market, as Kunafa gains recognition as a gourmet dessert worldwide.

The Kunafa Chocolate Bar will be available for a limited time on the Entisi website and across all Entisi stores pan-India for Rs 600.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai food Food and drink indian food Food Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK