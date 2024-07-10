With Opus, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai in Worli is opening up their lobby to not only patrons but also every kind of diner who not only wants to enjoy breakfast or dine all day but also intends to cater to late-night cravings as they are open round-the-clock. Ahead of their official launch, mid-day.com gets a sneak peek

Opus has opened in the lobby of Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai in Worli. Photo Courtesy: Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai/Nascimento Pinto

With quite a few of Mumbai's five-star hotels changing their approach to entice the evolving diner, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai in Worli is the latest one to jump on the bandwagon for all good reasons. One that boasts of inclusivity in every sense because it caters to every kind of diner that wants to have a good experience as they enter the hotel lobby only to be met by a dining space that almost represents your living room -- inviting and cosy, with a touch of opulence.



So, what really prompted this change that occupies a part of the once large lobby? Nitesh Gandhi, general manager at the five-star property, explains, "The decision to open Opus in the hotel lobby was driven by the area's natural abundance of sunlight, which creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere throughout the day. By transforming the lobby into a food and beverage outlet, the hotel aims to provide a seamless and elegant dining experience for their guests."

Even as Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai boasts of AER Lounge, their rooftop bar on the 34th floor and Modernist, the exclusive member's club on 33rd floor, Gandhi says with Opus, they want to build a brand-new identity and menu at the property. “This makes for a wonderful opportunity to present a fresh new iteration of our food and beverage perspective,” Gandhi explains. In a city that never sleeps, he adds, Opus fills the gap in Mumbai's luxury dining scene with its 24/7 operation. While the city is known for its roadside late-night hotspots in other parts, the restaurant will cater to the city's dynamic and nocturnal lifestyle but with a touch of fine dining.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than that, Gandhi says the fact that the 45-seater is in the lobby makes it easily accessible and invites not only hotel guests but also visitors to enjoy its offerings without needing to venture far into the hotel, reaffirming our first impression. "With a wide range of food and beverage options, it caters to diverse preferences and dietary needs, making it an attractive choice for a broad audience," he adds.

Tribute to Art Deco and Mumbai's culture

Painted in hues of white and green with furniture in brown and mauve exude a warmth that is especially felt on a rainy day. Stepping into the restaurant drenched on the evening of Mumbai's downpour while braving the monsoon season, the well-lit space is inviting and is already seeing a steady stream of visitors. Soaking in the relaxed vibe, the restaurant boasts of an art-deco theme that is hard to miss.



As the city boasts of the architecture style in restaurants outside of a restaurant, Gandhi says, "The décor incorporates classic Art Deco motifs, such as geometric patterns, bold lines, and luxurious materials to pay homage to Mumbai's architectural legacy. While celebrating Mumbai's local charm, the design of Opus also embraces an international sophistication, creating a cosmopolitan ambiance that appeals to global travellers."

Seated on a suede comfy armchair, we peruse through the menu that has an extensive breakfast section offering fresh bakery items with breads and other healthy options along with its coffee. The all-day menu is one that caters to every type of diner including dishes marked as lactose-free and gluten-free among others. With San:Qi being loved by patrons, the menu has kept favourites from the menu that will be available throughout the day.



Indulging in a mix of dishes, we start with a light Poached Lobster, Fennel and Orange Segments Salad. The French Onion Soup with Gratinated Gruyere Cheese served with herbs and baguette came next and immediately cloaked us in much-needed warmth. We notice the menu is simple yet extensive to cater to people with every kind of palate. Gandhi shares, "The menu offers an elevated Modern European and Asian menu, serving sumptuous meals and an expansive beverage list round-the-clock."

Noel Mendes, F&B Manager, further adds, "Apart from serving signature dishes and complementing beverages across breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner, the restaurant also offers a menu selection which is available all through the night. These menus cater to every dietary requirement, every craving and every guest. It also has an expansive beverage list, including a sophisticated wine offering enhanced by Coravin technology, allowing guests to enjoy a wider variety of wine labels by the glass."

Dining with coffee and wine

As if on cue, the Calamarata Pasta Squid with Spicy Chunky Tomato Sauce came next and was deliciously rich. Guided by in-house sommelier Pradnya Kulkarni, it is paired with a delicious red wine Michel Lynch, AOC Bordeaux, that she says goes well with red sauce.

Being a restaurant that functions 24x7, the need for coffee is imminent, especially during the ongoing monsoons, which one is constantly reminded of not only during the day but also the night at the restaurant with its large full-sized windows. Armed with a Modbar to dispense a variety of coffees, diners can also walk up to the machines and make their own espresso, cappuccino, cortado and even affogato, which is what we opted to end our meal with to get the best of both worlds - coffee and dessert. It revives our spirits as we head out into the night with the rain still trying to play spoilsport but with a belly full of food and body warmed up, we are ready to face it head on as we travel home.