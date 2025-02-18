The festival features a special menu curated by Mea Aie, Chaiyo, Khao Kaeng Factory and Seefah, offering signature dishes from every region

Mumbaikars can get ready to explore Thai food in the city as the Amazing Thailand Food Festival returns this February with a variety of food and entertainment.



Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand in Mumbai, in association with Seefah in Bandra, the festival happening from February 28 to March 2 at Corona Garden in Bandra, brings the essence of Thailand to the city with authentic food, vibrant entertainment, and a lively atmosphere.

Food lovers can immerse in a lineup of live food stations, a curated showcase of authentic Thai products, and an electrifying ambiance filled with live music and entertainment. This year, experience the rich flavours of all four regions of Thailand—from the bustling streets of Bangkok to the deep-rooted traditions of the North, Northeast, and South Thailand.

The festival features a special menu curated by Mea Aie, Chaiyo, Khao Kaeng Factory & Seefah, offering signature dishes from every region. Northern Thailand brings you Hunglay Pork Rice, Khao Soi Chicken, and Chiang Mai Sausages, while the Northeast (Esaan) tempts you with Laab Gai, Grilled Pork Skewers, and Esaan Sausages. The South delivers bold flavours with Kluy Kling Pork and Deep-Fried Southern Chicken, and from Bangkok, enjoy Khao Man Gai by Seefah and Grilled Pork Ball Skewers.

Vegetarians can indulge in Spring Rolls, Crispy Tofu, Mushroom Cake, and Deep-Fried Wontons, along with the ever-popular Khao Soi. Don’t miss the Kra Prow Station, serving fragrant rice paired with Southern Thai Curry and Rice.

Seefah presents yet another edition of Sip with Seefah in collaboration with a renowned speakeasy bar White Rabbit, Chiang Mai, Thailand an exquisitely curated cocktail experience designed to elevate your evening to another level.

It is also all about the family fun, with Kids & Gaming Zone, handcrafted ice creams by Icestasy and fan favourites from Blend & Grill like Strawberry & Mixed Berries Cream. Looking for something refreshing? Try Dragon Fruit Strawberry Juice—a burst of tropical goodness in every sip.

Isada Saovaros, director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai, expresses, “Food has a special way of connecting us, regardless of our origins. Thailand and India share more than geography; our traditions and culinary passions create a special bond. I warmly invite everyone to experience the incredible flavours, delightful aromas, and lively atmosphere of Thailand, right here in India. Let's celebrate the beautiful harmony between our cultures at the Amazing Thailand Food Festival!”

Where: Corona Garden, Bandra, Mumbai

When: February 28 to March 2

Time: 4 pm to 9:30 pm on February 28; 1 pm to 9:30 pm on March 1 and 2