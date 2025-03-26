The menu includes favourite menu items including the Korean McAloo Tikki Burger, Korean Chicken Surprise, Korean McSpicy Chicken, Korean McSpicy Paneer Burger and Korean McEgg Burger

India has been experiencing the Korean wave of K-Pop, K-Dramas, and K-Beauty for many years now, and that has captured hearts across India.

With its growing popularity, McDonald's India (West & South), owned and operated by Westlife Foodworld, is introducing a limited-time Korean range of burgers, sides and beverages, showcasing Korea to McDonald's India. Inspired by India's shared love of all things Korean, this is a limited-time offering (LTO).

Diners can now spice up their everyday snacks with McDonald's all-new Korean range, starting at just Rs 69. They can now ‘Make it Korean’ with their favourite menu items including the Korean McAloo Tikki Burger, Korean Chicken Surprise, Korean McSpicy Chicken, Korean McSpicy Paneer Burger and Korean McEgg Burger – all now transformed into Korean delights.

That is not all because McDonald's India is adding an extra kick of flavour with its new Korean Spice Mix. The customers are now set to get a new Shake-Shake experience as they can transform their favourite Fries, Chicken McNuggets, and McSpicy Chicken Wings for the customers in South, into a Korean inspired treat. In this new range the company has also introduced the refreshing Korean Yuzu-Pop. It perfectly complements the spicy flavours and completes the authentic Korean meal experience at McDonald's. Whether customers are casual foodies or full-fledged Korean culture fans, this range promises to make the McDonald's experience even more exciting with authentic Korean flavours.

Arvind RP, chief marketing officer, McDonald's India (West & South), said, “Korean culture has been having a significant impact on Indian consumers, from music and fashion to food. With our new Korean range, we are bringing that authentic experience to life through taste. At McDonald's India (W&S), we have always believed in bringing in new global experiences and hence be relevant to our customers' ever-evolving tastes and preferences. We believe that the new Korean Range is a bold, flavourful way for fans to enjoy the best of Korea, right here at McDonald's India.”

So, if diners are craving a flavourful Korean burger or looking to add some interesting flavour to their Fries, this Limited-Time Offering is available at McDonald's outlets across West and South India. Guests can visit their nearest McDonald's or order on McDelivery to experience the Korean deliciousness before it's gone!