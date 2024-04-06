Breaking News
Gudi Padwa 2024 Indulge in a feast with the Gudhi Bhojanam menu at Coast Bloom in Dadar
Gudi Padwa 2024: Indulge in a feast with the Gudhi Bhojanam menu at Coast & Bloom in Dadar

Updated on: 06 April,2024 01:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The menu is available on April 9 with specials such as beans poriyal, batata bhaji, tender cashew and kala watana usal among others to celebrate the festival

The restaurant in Dadar pays tribute to the spirit of spring with Gudhi Bhojanam - a spring special that celebrates the season with flavours from across cultures. Photo Courtesy: Coast & Bloom

If you are looking to step out for Gudi Padwa this year, then head to Coast & Bloom in Dadar as they host a traditional Gudhi Bhojanam for Mumbaikars who love to enjoy a feast on April 9. 


Spring is more than a season; it is a feeling of rebirth, a promise of renewal. A new beginning that is celebrated across the country as Gudi Padwa, Bihu, Baisakhi, Vishu, and Ugadi, among others, each imbued with traditions and rituals that honour nature and its bounty. In Dadar, the restaurant pays tribute to the spirit of spring with Gudhi Bhojanam - a spring special that celebrates the season with flavours from across cultures. 


The feast will have a delectable spread of season specials that will be served traditionally on a banana leaf. The restaurant will be transformed into a welcoming traditional home, inviting you to step inside with open arms. Adorned with mango leaf garlands at the doorways, symbolizing new beginnings, and a vibrant Rangoli greeting you at the entrance. 


The special menu offers a plethora of dishes from various cultures, turning the meal into a vibrant festival of flavours. From the tangy zest of freshly made Kochkai - Raw mango pickle to the soothing embrace of Spicy Buttermilk - Neer mor/Majjige, every dish is a story, every flavour a memory. The Vegetable Prep includes an assortment of dishes like Beans Poriyal, Batata Bhaji, Tender Cashew and Kala Watana Usal, and Kuiry (Raw Jackfruit) Bhaji, each dish showcasing the best of seasonal vegetables cooked with authentic recipes.

The Gudhi Bhojanam Menu is an homage to the traditional foods that grace the tables during this auspicious festival. With dishes like the bitter-sweet and comforting Ugadi Pachadi, the crisp and delightful Aplam, the sweet serenade of Puranpoli and the refreshing embrace of Aamras. 

This season, as the cuckoo sings and the earth adorns itself in its finest hues, the menu aims to honour the traditions that bind us, and a feast that delights the soul. The Gudhi Bhojanam meal is a vegetarian meal priced at Rs 999 + taxes per person.  

Where: Coast & Bloom, Dadar
When: April 9
Time: 11 am onwards 
For registrations, call: ‪+91 91370 19345.‬ 

