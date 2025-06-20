In the second part of the monsoon series on gourds, we explore the bottle gourd, another vegetable often disliked by many people in the gourd family just like its bitter variety. However, Mumbai chefs say you can do a lot more with it, and even share recipes to prove it

While the bitter gourd, or karela as we know it, is disliked by many for its taste, the other gourds aren't a favourite either but it doesn't have to be like that say Indian chefs.

One among others in the family, the bottle gourd, popularly known as lauki, dudhi or even sorakaya in India, may look boring but there is a lot more to the light green vegetable, that health experts say has a lot of nutritional value.

If the way you have consumed the vegetable hasn't convinced you about its absolute deliciousness, then Indian chefs are here to change your mind because they not only give you a traditional innovation but also an Asian variation that wiill make you rethink your dislike for bottle gourd.

Spiced Bottle Gourd & Coconut Stir-fry

If you don't like the vegetable, Anshul Dhyani, who is the executive chef at ITC Grand Central in Parel, says you can make a delicious Spiced Bottle Gourd and Coconut Stir-fry to make it interesting. He explains, "Bottle gourd often suffers from an undeserved reputation, but by combining aromatic spices and fresh coconut, we unlock its subtle sweetness and create a dish that’s both comforting and flavourful. This recipe transforms bottle gourd into a delightful experience that even sceptics can enjoy.”

Ingredients:

Bottle gourd, peeled and diced 500 gm

Fresh grated coconut 1/2 cup

Mustard seeds 1 tsp

Cumin seeds 1 tsp

Green chilies (slit) 2 nos

Curry leaves 10 nos

Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp

Asafoetida (hing) a pinch

Salt to taste

Oil 2 tbsp

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped for garnish

Method:

1. Heat oil in a pan over medium flame. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds; let them splutter.

2. Add asafoetida, curry leaves, and green chilies; sauté for 30 seconds until fragrant.

3. Add diced bottle gourd and turmeric powder; mix well.

4. Cover and cook on low flame for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the bottle gourd becomes tender.

5. Stir in fresh grated coconut and salt; cook for another three minutes to blend the flavours thoroughly.

6. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice or roti.

Luffa Gourd Xiao Long Bao

Making it a little exotic, Malavika Pratap, who is the head chef at The Dimsum Room in Fort, says you can make a Luffa Gourd Xiao Long Bao.

While traditionally made with the vegetable that is also called sponge gourd, it can also be made with bottle gourd, only making you putting your thinking cap on, to enjoy the delicious dish as an Asian speciality.



Ingredients: (For 4 dumplings)

Prep time: 1.5 hours (includes chilling)

Cook time: 10 minutes

For the Soup Aspic :

Light vegetable stock 3/4 cup

Soy sauce 1 tsp

Ginger juice (grated and squeezed ginger) 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

Agar-Agar 1 1/2 tsp

For the filling:

Peeled and finely diced luffa gourd (also known as Chinese okra) 1/2 cup

Finely chopped spring onions (white part) 1 tbsp

Finely grated fresh ginger 1 tsp

Sesame oil

Salt to taste

Diced soup aspic (from above, once set) 3 tbsp

For the dough:

All-purpose flour 1/2 cup

About 3 tbsp warm water (adjust as needed)

Pinch of salt

Method:

1. Make the soup aspic: Bring the stock, soy sauce, ginger juice, and salt to a simmer. Turn off the heat and stir in Agar Agar until fully dissolved. Pour into a shallow dish and refrigerate for 45 minutes until set. Dice into small cubes.

2. Prepare the filling: Lightly sauté the luffa in a dry pan for 2–3 minutes until some water evaporates but it’s still bright and slightly firm. Let it cool. Combine with spring onions, ginger, sesame oil, salt, and the diced aspic. Chill until ready to use.

3. Make the dough: Mix the flour and salt. Gradually add warm water, kneading until smooth and pliable. Rest the dough for 20 minutes under a damp cloth. Divide into 4 portions and roll into thin rounds (about 3 inches in diameter).

4. Assemble: Place a spoonful of filling in the centre of each wrapper. Carefully pleat and pinch to seal the top. Keep covered with a damp cloth to prevent drying.

5. Steam: Line a bamboo or metal steamer with parchment or cabbage leaves. Place dumplings inside with space between them. Steam over boiling water for 8–10 minutes.

6. Serve: Serve immediately with black vinegar and julienned ginger on the side.