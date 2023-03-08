Holi 2023: Love thandai? Enjoy these 4 innovative variations

The traditional Holi spread has long been ruled by thick, creamy, and absolutely delightful Thandai.

The traditional Holi spread has long been ruled by thick, creamy, and absolutely delightful thandai but these variants may just change your mind. Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: Istock

Holi is incomplete without colour, food and drink of thandai. While the traditional thandai is really popular, there is always room for experimenting with it. The traditional Holi spread has long been ruled by thick, creamy, and absolutely delightful thandai but these variants may just change your mind.

Rose Nariyal Thandai

Ingredients:

Coconut liqueur 100 ml

Coconut milk 2 cups

Shredded coconut, rose petals, rose water

Sugar 2 tbsp

Skinned almonds and cashews

Green cardamom, fennel seeds, black peppercorns, coriander seeds

Method:

1. Soak dry fruits and seeds in rose water for two days prior to preparing this drink.

2. Grind into a fine paste and add in rose petals, desiccated coconut, saffron, and cardamom.

3. Muddle the paste with coconut milk, or use a blender.

4. Shake the syrup with coconut liqueur and ice.

5. Serve it cool with rose petals and coconut flakes.

Ice Tea Thandai

Ingredients:

Ground white pepper (Kali mirch) 7 nos

Assam tea bags 1 no

Almonds, coarsley crushed 1/4 cup

Poppy seeds (khus-khus) 2 tsp

Fennel seeds, coarsely crushed 1 tsp

Cardamom (elaichi) powder 1/2 tsp

Ground sugar

A few Saffron (kesar) strands

Method:

1. Heat water in a flask and add some Assam tea bags to infuse its flavour in water.

2. Add 1/4 cup almonds, Khus-Khus, fennel seeds and cardamom in the mixture.

3. Top it up with kali mirch and ground sugar to taste.

4. Cool it in the refrigerator, add lot of ice and serve strained.

5. Place few saffron strands over the drink for flavour and colour. Serve

Almond Milk Thandai

Ingredients:



For the powder mix:

Cardamom powder 1/2 tsp or 2-3 green cardamom (elaichi)

Poppy seeds (khus khus) 2 tsp

Fennel seeds (saunf) 1 tsp

Black peppercorns (kali mirch) 5-6 nos

Saffron (kesar), optional 3/4 tsp

Watermelon seeds or sunflower seeds, roasted 1 tsp

A pinch of nutmeg - optional

For the drink:

Almond milk 4 cups

Seedless dates/Raw sugar/Palm sugar to taste

For garnishing:

Chopped pistachios

Silver leaves

Pinch of saffron

Method:

1. Take all the ingredients in a grinder and grind really fine.

2. For a larger batch of the spice mix, dry grind and keep in an airtight container, refrigerated for a few days. You can also alter the quantities to suit your personal taste and preference.

3. Boil the milk with whichever sugar you are using and few strands of saffron (if using).

4. Add the ground powder and mix it well. Add more water if needed to get the desired consistency.

5. Strain the mixture to remove any particles to make a smooth milk.

6. Cool and let it refrigerate for a minimum of one hour or even overnight to let the spices infuse in the drink.

7. Give it a mix before serving. Garnish and serve. If you have rose water or dried crushed rose petals, add some to taste.

Guava Thandai

Ingredients:

Milk 1 1/2 cup

Thandai mixture 4 tbsp

Guava juice 1 full pack

Ice cubes

Method:

1. Pour the thandai mixture in a jar.

2. Add some milk and a full pack of guava juice.

3. Put some ice cubes, give it a nice stir.

4. Serve chilled.



Also Read: Holi 2023: How the festival of colours is celebrated across India

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever