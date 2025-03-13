As part of the festival, Easy Boba will showcase a special lineup of drinks inspired by iconic Indian flavours, including Shikanji, Kala Khatta, Aam Panna, Spiced Guava, Aanar, Rose Falooda, Kesar Thandai, Kullhad Chai, and Mohabbat Sharbat all infused with boba

The Desi Boba Fest will be available for a limited time this summer across all outlets. Photo Courtesy: File pic

With the summer here, Indian bubble tea brand Easy Boba has introduced a limited-time summer special Desi Boba Fest.



This launch brings together the globally loved boba culture with traditional Indian beverages, offering a fresh take on summer refreshments infused with nostalgia.

As part of the festival, Easy Boba will showcase a special lineup of drinks inspired by iconic Indian flavours, including Shikanji, Kala Khatta, Aam Panna, Spiced Guava, Aanar, Rose Falooda, Kesar Thandai, Kullhad Chai, and Mohabbat Sharbat, all infused with boba for a fusion experience. The concept aims to cater to the Indian palate while introducing an innovative twist to familiar favorites that evoke cherished memories.

With Holi just around the corner, this festival aims to add a spark to the celebrations, offering a colourful and flavorful way to enjoy the season.

Speaking about the initiative, Adnan Sarkar, Founder of Easy Boba, said, “With Desi Boba Fest, we want to celebrate India’s rich beverage culture while seamlessly integrating it with the global boba trend. This fusion is a tribute to traditional flavors with a contemporary edge, making bubble tea more relatable and exciting for Indian consumers. We hope to bring a sense of nostalgia with every sip, reminding people of the beloved drinks they grew up with.”

The brand’s diverse menu offers a variety of flavours, including dairy-free, low-calorie, and plant-based options, which are all Jain-friendly and vegan, catering to different dietary preferences.

The Desi Boba Fest will be available for a limited time this summer across all outlets.