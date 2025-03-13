From a twist on the Latin tres leches to the beloved French toast, celebrate Holi with these decadent recipes that will leave your guests craving for more

Holi is being celebrated on March 14 this year. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Known for spirited and slightly boisterous celebrations, the festival of Holi is right around the corner. While some are prepping for their outfit of the day, others are daydreaming about the delicious food they will indulge in. After all, no celebration is complete without indulging in a variety of sumptuous food. As festivities evolve with modern celebrations, traditional food has also made way for some interesting interpretations of the classics by chefs that are constantly experimenting with flavours and textures. If you are on the lookout for something beyond the usual, look no further. To make your Holi even more vibrant, we’ve curated inventive recipes to take your guests on a culinary journey.

Eggless Thandai Tres leches

A playful twist on the classic Latin American dessert, it will leave your guests guessing. “We’ve taken the familiar, creamy indulgence of tres leches and infused it with the aromatic spices of thandai—all without eggs. It’s a unique, festive treat that's as innovative as it is comforting,” says chef Sourabh Das, founder of Craft of Food 2.0 Bandra.

Ingredients:

For eggless tres leches sponge:

Butter 100 gm

Sugar 100 gm

Milk 30 ml

Yoghurt 250 gm

All-purpose flour 250 gm

Baking soda 2 gm

Baking powder 4 gm

For thandai tres leches liquid

Blanched almonds 4 no

Blanched pistachio 4 no

Cashew nuts 4 no

Poppy seeds ¼ teaspoon

Black peppercorns 2 no

Cinnamon powder a pinch

Fennel seeds ¼ teaspoon

Nutmeg a pinch

Melon seeds 1 tsp

Cold milk 200 ml

Powdered sugar 3 teaspoon

Rose water

Condensed milk 100 gm

Evaporated milk 100 gm

Method:

Prepare eggless tres leches sponge

1. Cream butter and sugar until its light and fluffy.

2. Add the mixture of 15 ml milk, and 125 gm yoghurt.

3. Add 125 gm flour, 2 gm baking powder, and 1 gm baking soda after sifting the ingredients.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 again.

5. Pipe in your desired baking mould, and bake for 30 mins at degrees Celsius.

6. Check if they are done using a toothpick, you may bake it for few minutes if needed.

Prepare thandai tres leches liquid

1. Add all the ingredients in a blender and process using 100 ml cold water till it becomes a thick paste.

2. Add 100 ml cold water again. Whisk it.

3. Strain it using a piece of damp muslin cloth.

4. Store and refrigerate it.

Assemble

1. Once the sponge is baked properly, using a spoon, add little quantity of thandai liquid over the sponge multiple times. It helps in soaking the sponge appropriately.

2. Use half quantity of the liquid for soaking and remaining half for presentation purpose.

3. After the sponge is cooled, freeze it.

4. Demould or cut the sponge according to the baking mould.

5. Thaw it properly in the refrigerator.

6. Plate the sponge on a serving dish and pour liquid on top.

7. Garnish it with whipped cream and toppings of your choice (nuts/ rose petals/saffron, etc).



Zaaq-e-Shahi

Simple, traditional and truly indulgent, is how Sagarmoy Biswas, sous chef pastry at Sayaji Hotel, Pune describes this dessert. “A medley of textures that becomes a burst of flavour in your mouth, the Zaaq-e-Shahi is about balance—soft gulab jamuns, creamy rabdi, and the warmth of gajar halwa, each complementing the other,” he says.

Ingredients:

For Gulab jamun

Gulab jamun mix (atta) 18 gm

Sugar 80 gm

Green cardamom 1 gm

Saffron 1 gm

Oil 20 gm

For Rabdi

Milk (350 ml) 110 gm

Sugar 30 gm

Green cardamom 2 gm

For Gajar Halwa

Carrots 150 gm

Sugar 30 gm

Green cardamom 2 gm

Cashew nuts 20 gm

Raisin 20 gm

Method

Prepare gulab jamun

1. In a bowl, mix gulab jamun mix (atta) with water/milk as per packet instructions to form a smooth dough.

2. Divide the dough into small equal portions and roll them into round balls.

3. Heat oil in a deep pan and fry the jamuns on medium heat until golden brown.

4. In a separate pan, prepare the sugar syrup by dissolving sugar in water and adding green cardamom and saffron.

5. Once the syrup reaches a sticky consistency, soak the fried jamuns in it for at least 30 minutes.

Prepare rabdi

1. Heat milk in a heavy-bottomed pan and let it reduce on low flame, stirring continuously.

2. Add sugar and green cardamom, stirring until the mixture thickens and becomes creamy.

3. Once done, let it cool to room temperature.

Prepare gajar halwa

1. Grate carrots and cook them in a pan over medium heat until they soften.

2. Add sugar and stir well until it melts and caramelizes.

3. Mix in green cardamom, cashew nuts, and raisins.

4. Cook until the mixture thickens and the halwa has a rich, glossy texture.

Assemble

1. Take a serving dish and place four pieces of gulab jamun.

2. Pour rabdi over the gulab jamuns.

3. Serve a portion of gajar halwa on the side.

4. Garnish with additional saffron strands, chopped nuts, or edible silver leaf for a royal presentation.

Bajra malpua

Crafted to be a guilt-free indulgence, this dessert is ideal for your Holi festivities. “Bajra Malpua is a beautiful blend of tradition and nutrition—earthy millet flour meets the indulgence of jaggery and nuts, creating a dessert that’s both soulful and satisfying,” shares Pratyush Swain, executive chef at Ira by Orchid, Bhubaneshwar.

Ingredients

Pearl millet flour 100 gm

Whole wheat flour 25 gm

Jaggery 80 gm

Warm milk 250 ml

Cardamom powder 1 gm

Fennel seeds 1 gm

Chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios, cashews) 1 gm

Oil 200 ml

Chopped pistachios and almonds 10 gm

Rose petals 2 gm

Method:

1. In a mixing bowl, whisk together bajra flour, wheat flour, fennel seeds, cardamom powder, grated coconut, and nuts.

2. To make the jaggery syrup, heat water and add grated jaggery, stir until fully dissolved. Strain to remove impurities and let it cool.

3. Slowly add the jaggery syrup and warm milk while stirring continuously to prevent lumps.

4. The batter should be smooth like pancake batter. Let it rest for some time.

5. Fry the malpuas until golden on both sides.

6. Garnish with chopped pistachios, almonds, and dried rose petals.

Focaccia French toast with ricotta, thandai-infused figs, and strawberry anar chutney

Holi is a celebration of colours and flavours, and this dish embodies both. “The richness of French toast meets the festive nostalgia of thandai, while our homemade strawberry anar chutney adds a burst of tangy sweetness. The balance of textures and flavors makes this dish a perfect indulgence for the occasion,” states Rupesh Ramnath Mokal, head chef at Tattva Bar and Cafe.

Ingredients:

Fresh focaccia bread 2 slices

Eggs 3 no

Whole milk ½ cup

Sugar 1 tbsp

Cinnamon 1/2 tsp

Vanilla extract 1 tsp

Ghee (for frying) 1 tbsp

Ricotta cheese ¼ cup

Fresh figs, sliced 5-6 no

Honey 1 tbsp

Thandai syrup (homemade or store-bought) ¼ cup

Chopped pistachios 1 tbsp

Dried rose petals 1 tsp

Sea salt a pinch

For strawberry anar chutney

Fresh strawberries, chopped 1/2 cup

Pomegranate seeds 1/4 cup

Honey 1 tbsp

Roasted cumin powder 1/2 tsp

Black salt 1/4 tsp

Lemon juice 1/2 tsp



Method:

Prepare strawberry anar chutney

1. In a pan over low heat, cook the chopped strawberries until they soften.

2. Add pomegranate seeds, honey, cumin powder, black salt, and lemon juice.

3. Simmer for 5 to 7 minutes until the chutney thickens slightly.

4. Remove from heat and let it cool.

Prepare thandai-Infused figs

1. In a small pan, heat the thandai syrup over low heat.

2. Add sliced figs and let them soak for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Remove from heat and set aside.

Prepare French toast

1. In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract.

2. Dip each focaccia slice into the mixture, ensuring both sides are well-coated.

3. Heat ghee in a pan over medium heat.

4. Cook the soaked focaccia slices for 2 to 3 minutes per side until golden brown and slightly crispy.

Assemble:

1. Place the French toast on a serving plate.

2. Spread a layer of ricotta cheese over each slice.

3. Top with the Thandai-infused figs.

4. Add a generous spoonful of strawberry anar chutney on top.

5. Drizzle honey over the dish.

6. Garnish with chopped pistachios, dried rose petals, and a pinch of sea salt. Serve warm.



Kulfi samosa

Now that you’ve hadd your share of sweetness, here is a savoury fusion nobody could have imagined. “We have taken what is probably one of the most popular snacks, and upped the game. It’s all the essential flavours of a samosa but presented in a carnivalesque cone shape. Easy to eat, and easier to celebrate on the go,” says chef Firoz Khan, Craycraft.

Ingredients:

Edamame 50 gm

Chickpeas boiled 50 gm

Garam masala powder 5 gm

Green chilli chopped 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder 1 tsp

Potato boiled 100 gm

Oil 500 ml

Salt 5 gm

All purpose flour 225 gm

Sesame seeds paste 100 gm

Ajwain 1 tsp

Imli chutney 1 tbsp

Nylon sev 10 gm

Pomegranate seeds 10 gm

For Ragda chaat

White peas boiled 100 gm

Salt 5 gm

Lemon juice 5 ml

Onion chopped 10 gm

Tomato chopped 5 gm

Green chilli chopped 1 tbsp

Coriander chopped 1 tbsp

Green chutney 1 tbsp

Method:

1. Mix all-purpose flour, sesame seed paste, and ajwain to make a crumbly dough and rest for an hour.

2. Heat oil, and fry green chilli, edamame, chickpeas and potatoes. Fry the potato mixture for 20 minutes, and add powder spices and herbs. Mix well, divide the dough into 25 gm balls and keep aside.

3. Roll out the dough and cut into 10 cm length and 5 cm width. Fill the prepared mixture and shape into kulfi shape and seal the edges carefully. Deep fry till golden brown in moderate hot oil.

4. Prepare the ragda by mixing all the ingredients.

5. While serving, place the ragda ingredients first then the samosa on top. Garnish with mint leaves, imli chutney, pomegranate seeds and nylon sev. Serve hot.