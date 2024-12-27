Breaking News
'How to make chai': These are the 'most asked recipes' on Alexa in 2024

Updated on: 27 December,2024 11:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While tea took the top spot, Indians also asked for other interesting recipes like Choco Lava, and even a fusion dish called Paneer Tikka Masala Pizza among others

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Mid-day file pic

With more Indians moving towards Artificial Intelligence and relying on home devices for help, a new report called ‘Alexa’s Most Asked Questions’, was recently released revealing what users in India asked Alexa in the last year.


While sports and entertainment were among the most favourites apart from general knowledge, Indians, who love their food a lot, didn't fail to ask about recipes for them to try at home. Interestingly, they aren't the complicated versions but even simply ones that included 'how to make tea', which was incidentally the top recipe that people wanted to know about. 


In the kitchen, customers took help to cook up a storm, helping with recipes and cooking inspiration – Chilli Paneer and Patiala Chicken were among the most-asked-for recipes last year.


While tea took the top spot, Indians also asked for other interesting recipes like Choco Lava, and even a fusion dish called Paneer Tikka Masala Pizza.

Here are some of the top recipes Alexa users in India asked for:
• Chai
• Chilli Paneer
• Patiala chicken
• Kadhai chicken
• Butter chicken
• Choco lava cake
• Cold coffee
• Paneer Tikka Masala Pizza
• Chicken Biryani
• Pav Bhaji

 

