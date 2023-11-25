International Laksa Day 2023: How Indian chefs are taking the liberty to innovate with the complex Southeast Asian dish

Every year, the last Sunday of November is celebrated as International Laksa Day. Since it falls on November 26 this year, mid-day.com spoke to Indian chefs about the popularity of the dish. As more people explore Asian cuisine, they believe the complex dish is getting popular

Prosso Millet Laksa Noodle Soup

At Thea in Bandra, chef Juliano Rodrigues serves the Southeast Asian noodle soup Laksa but doesn’t serve it like you would usually expect. The Mumbai chef innovates with the traditional dish to serve Malaysian Laksa soup served with sprout bean salad. He explains, “The sprout bean salad adds a refreshing crunch and a touch of bitterness that balances the richness of the laksa broth, creating a symphony of flavours and textures. Our take on South Asian soup is purely vegetarian and without the addition of fish sauce or shrimp paste.” This unique combination, he highlights, showcases the versatility of Laksa and its ability to incorporate local ingredients while retaining its authentic essence.



Mumbai boasts of many Asian food restaurants in different parts of the city, and the number has only been increasing over the years, as more people are aware of the variety in the cuisine. It not only boasts of Chinese and Japanese food, but also Malaysian, Singaporean, Indonesia, Thai and Vietnamese cuisines. Among many dishes, the world celebrates laksa on the last Sunday of November as International Laksa Day. This year, the day to celebrate the dish falls on November 26. For the uninitiated, Laksa is a Southeast Asian noodle soup that is usually made with thick rice noodles and is not only eaten with chicken but also with prawn or fish that is either mixed with a broth or consumed as a coconut soup. While some Mumbai chefs believe the dish is quite complex, others like Rodrigues have taken the liberty to innovate with the dish to suit the local palate.



Taking the vegetarian route

The Mumbai chef talks from experience because he has observed how the Southeast Asian dish has become popular over the years. “The dish has seen a growing appreciation in Mumbai over the years. Its rich flavours, diverse ingredients, and customisable nature have captivated the city's culinary enthusiasts. The dish's popularity can be attributed to several factors including increased exposure to Southeast Asian cuisine, the rise of food tourism, and the growing demand for authentic and flavourful Asian dishes,” he shares.