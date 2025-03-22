Whether you're a hardcore cricket fan or just here for the vibes, many Mumbai restaurants have unique food and drink offers for Mumbaikars to enjoy over the next two months

The food and drink offers will be ongoing from March 22 to May 25. Photo Courtesy: Mostly Grills

The IPL season is back, and what’s better than catching the action with a cold beer, an IPL menu, and a buzzing crowd? Whether you're a hardcore cricket fan or just here for the vibes, many Mumbai restaurants have unique food and drink offers for Mumbaikars to enjoy over the next two months.



Here are Mumbai hotspots for live screenings, match-day deals, and mouthwatering bites to keep the excitement going

1. Independence Brewing Company

If you love craft beer and cricket, Independence Brewing Company is the ultimate IPL screening destination. Their special IPL menu like Crispy Curried Chickpeas, Tater Tot Nachos, and Crispy pork belly bites pairs beautifully with their lineup of freshly brewed craft beers, ensuring you have the best flavors to enjoy while cheering for your team. The spacious interiors, large projector screens, and energetic atmosphere make it a perfect match-day spot. Whether you’re a beer connoisseur or just looking for a great place to watch the game,



Where: Mumbai(Versova & Powai) & Pune (Kalyani Nagar & Balewadi)

When: March 22 to May 25

2. Café Out of the Blue

Café Out of the Blue is bringing the heat this IPL season with exclusive offers. Known for its cozy yet lively ambiance, this spot is perfect for match screenings with friends and fellow cricket enthusiasts. Adding to the excitement, they’re offering Beers & Wines at MRP,making it one of the best deals in town. But the real showstopper? Free shots on the house every time Mumbai Indians win a match! With great food, chilled drinks, and unbeatable vibes, this is the place to be for all MI fans.

Where: Cafe Out of the Blue, Khar

When: March 22 to May 25

3. Social

A go-to for IPL screenings, Social transforms into a high-energy sports hub every cricket season. With massive projector screens, and curated match-day food, and drink combos, it’s a hotspot for fans who love a buzzing atmosphere. Their quirky cocktails and loaded platters are perfect for sharing with a group while you scream for every six and wicket. Whether it’s Khar, Colaba, Lower Parel, or Andheri, every Social outlet promises an electrifying IPL experience with great company, delicious food, and a never-ending supply of drinks.

Where: Social, all outlets in Mumbai

When: March 22 to May 25

4. Berlin Brew

Mumbai’s cricket enthusiasts are in for a thrilling season as Berlin Brew, Andheri’s newest taproom, gears up with electrifying screenings of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Located in Times Square, Andheri East, the taproom has an exclusive 1+1 offer on all straight drinks (excluding beers). They also have an IPL food menu that includes Mumbai’s Cheese Melt Mini Vada Pav to Kolkata’s iconic Kathi Roll (Chicken/Paneer) and Delhi’s indulgent Butter Chicken on Mini Kulcha. Fans can also relish Lucknowi Galouti Kebabs, Hyderabadi Highway Murg Kebabs, Amritsari Stuffed Paneer, Gujarati Chakhna Thali, Royal Chicken Nuggets, and crispy Chennai Onion Rings.

Where: Berlin Brew, Andheri East

When: Ongoing

5. Doolally Taproom

A paradise for beer lovers, Doolally Taproom is all about laid-back vibes, great craft brews, and comfort food. This IPL season, their taprooms turn into the ultimate cricket-watching den, where you can sip on house-brewed beers, ciders, and special pitchers while catching the live action on big screens. Known for its pet-friendly atmosphere and cozy seating, Doolally is perfect for those who love to enjoy the game in a relaxed yet spirited setting. Add to that their delicious finger food, and you’ve got an ideal match-day experience.

Where: All outlets in Mumbai

When: March 22 to May 25

6. Mostly Grills, The Orchid Hotel

Mostly Grills, the Mediterranean alfresco rooftop lounge, bar, and restaurant at The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai, is turning up the excitement with live screenings on a big screen, a vibrant open-air setting, and a specially curated ‘Pitch Perfect Menu'. Guests can sip on top-shelf selections such as Black Dog Triple Gold, JW Black Label, Chivas Regal 12 Y.O, Glenfiddich 12 Y.O, and Laphroaig. Vodka lovers can enjoy Grey Goose, Absolut, and Stolichnaya, while gin enthusiasts can indulge in Hendrick’s, Jodhpur Baori, and Jodhpur Mandore. For beer lovers, the celebration gets even better with special beer bucket deals on sets of 4 featuring fan-favorite brews like Hoegaarden, Corona, Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc, Heineken Silver, and Kingfisher Ultra.

Where: Mostly Grills, The Orchid Hotel

When: March 22 to May 25

7. Toit

One of Bangalore’s most iconic breweries, Toit has taken Mumbai by storm with its legendary craft beers and dynamic ambiance. During IPL, Toit’s big screens, match-themed drink specials, and beer buckets create the perfect setting to enjoy the high-energy cricket action. Their delicious wood-fired pizzas, burgers, and signature brews ensure that your taste buds are just as entertained as you are. Whether you're an RCB loyalist or a Mumbai Indians die-hard, Toit promises an electrifying match experience with top-notch food and drinks.

Where: Toit, Lower Parel

When: March 22 to May 25