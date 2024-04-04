Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > La Loca Maria launches Viva Margarita 2024 to celebrate the cocktail
<< Back to Elections 2024

La Loca Maria launches Viva Margarita 2024 to celebrate the cocktail

Updated on: 04 April,2024 03:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Diners can dive into five distinct Margarita creations expertly crafted by the head mixologist, Dwayne Dmello. Each margarita presents a variety of flavours to rock your taste buds

La Loca Maria launches Viva Margarita 2024 to celebrate the cocktail

The festival is a month-long celebration a month-long celebration to celebrate the iconic cocktail in partnership with 1800 Tequila. Photo Courtesy: La Loca Maria

Listen to this article
La Loca Maria launches Viva Margarita 2024 to celebrate the cocktail
x
00:00

Bandra's La Loca Maria, the modern Spanish restaurant helmed by Chef Manuel Olveira has launched Viva Margarita 2024, a month-long celebration to celebrate the iconic cocktail in partnership with 1800 Tequila. 


Diners can dive into five distinct Margarita creations expertly crafted by the head mixologist, Dwayne Dmello. Each margarita presents a variety of flavours to rock your taste buds.


The menu includes the following cocktails:


Margarita 2.0: A delightful balance of citrusy brightness from the orange liqueur and citrus, complemented by the sweet notes of cherry liqueur, all enhanced with the smooth agave undertones of 1800 Blanco tequila, culminating in a refreshing and tangy sensation, heightened by the playful touch of salt foam.

La Flor de Mumbai: It is a refreshing concoction featuring 1800 Blanco tequila infused with the delicate essence of hibiscus-sage nectar, balanced with citrusy accents and the subtle sweetness of orange liqueur. Garnished with a rim of hibiscus salt, this cocktail offers a refreshing and floral experience reminiscent of a tropical breeze.

El Matador: It is a bold and invigorating blend, featuring 1800 Reposado tequila paired with the vibrant flavours of Cointreau, fresh cucumber, and zesty ginger, all balanced with a splash of citrus. Finished with a tantalizing rim of jalapeño salt, this cocktail delivers a spicy kick intertwined with refreshing and earthy undertones, creating a truly memorable drinking experience.

El Jefe: Crafted with 1800 Añejo tequila, it boasts a velvety smoothness enhanced by the warmth of Cointreau and the smoky sweetness of smoked agave. Balanced with citrus notes and finished with a touch of bitter salt, this cocktail offers a complex and refined taste profile, perfect for those seeking a truly elevated drinking experience.

La Isla Bonita: 1800 Reposado, pineapple, orange liqueur, citrus basil salt. Fruity and tangy, it's a refreshing cocktail with a fruity burst.

The bar programme at La Loca Maria features handcrafted cocktails that focus on zero waste. From infusions, cordials and syrups to bitters and tinctures, they often experiment with their cocktails which bear a unique flavour and character. 

What: Viva Margaritas at La Loca Maria
When: Ongoing till April 20
Where: La Loca Maria, Pali Hill, Bandra West
Timings: 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 12 am from Tuesday to Sunday
Table reservations: 93244 04335

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Food and drink indian food mumbai food Food Lifestyle news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK