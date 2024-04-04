Diners can dive into five distinct Margarita creations expertly crafted by the head mixologist, Dwayne Dmello. Each margarita presents a variety of flavours to rock your taste buds

The festival is a month-long celebration a month-long celebration to celebrate the iconic cocktail in partnership with 1800 Tequila. Photo Courtesy: La Loca Maria

Listen to this article La Loca Maria launches Viva Margarita 2024 to celebrate the cocktail x 00:00

Bandra's La Loca Maria, the modern Spanish restaurant helmed by Chef Manuel Olveira has launched Viva Margarita 2024, a month-long celebration to celebrate the iconic cocktail in partnership with 1800 Tequila.

Diners can dive into five distinct Margarita creations expertly crafted by the head mixologist, Dwayne Dmello. Each margarita presents a variety of flavours to rock your taste buds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The menu includes the following cocktails:

Margarita 2.0: A delightful balance of citrusy brightness from the orange liqueur and citrus, complemented by the sweet notes of cherry liqueur, all enhanced with the smooth agave undertones of 1800 Blanco tequila, culminating in a refreshing and tangy sensation, heightened by the playful touch of salt foam.

La Flor de Mumbai: It is a refreshing concoction featuring 1800 Blanco tequila infused with the delicate essence of hibiscus-sage nectar, balanced with citrusy accents and the subtle sweetness of orange liqueur. Garnished with a rim of hibiscus salt, this cocktail offers a refreshing and floral experience reminiscent of a tropical breeze.

El Matador: It is a bold and invigorating blend, featuring 1800 Reposado tequila paired with the vibrant flavours of Cointreau, fresh cucumber, and zesty ginger, all balanced with a splash of citrus. Finished with a tantalizing rim of jalapeño salt, this cocktail delivers a spicy kick intertwined with refreshing and earthy undertones, creating a truly memorable drinking experience.

El Jefe: Crafted with 1800 Añejo tequila, it boasts a velvety smoothness enhanced by the warmth of Cointreau and the smoky sweetness of smoked agave. Balanced with citrus notes and finished with a touch of bitter salt, this cocktail offers a complex and refined taste profile, perfect for those seeking a truly elevated drinking experience.

La Isla Bonita: 1800 Reposado, pineapple, orange liqueur, citrus basil salt. Fruity and tangy, it's a refreshing cocktail with a fruity burst.

The bar programme at La Loca Maria features handcrafted cocktails that focus on zero waste. From infusions, cordials and syrups to bitters and tinctures, they often experiment with their cocktails which bear a unique flavour and character.

What: Viva Margaritas at La Loca Maria

When: Ongoing till April 20

Where: La Loca Maria, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Timings: 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 12 am from Tuesday to Sunday

Table reservations: 93244 04335