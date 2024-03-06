Mahashivratri 2024: Sabudana wood apple to makhana kheer, special recipes to prepare on this day

It is believed that malpua, bhang, kheer, honey and dairy products were some of lord Shiva’s favourite foods. With Mahashivratri 2024 approaching, we share special recipes you can prepare at home to celebrate the festival

This year, Mahashivratri falls on March 8, 2024. Photo courtesy: Sabudana Wood Apple Kheer by The Resort (Left) Ragi Halwa by SJI Hospitality and Foods Pvt. Ltd (Right)

Mahashivratri – a Hindu festival celebrated to honour lord Shiva. To celebrate the festival, Indians wake up early, take a dip in the holy Ganga river, observe a strict fast and worship the deity in temples to seek his blessings. This year Mahashivratri falls on March 8, 2024.



If you plan on celebrating the festival – either through fasting or by simply enjoying meals prepared from lord Shiva’s favourite food, we bring you Mahashivratri special recipes.



Makhana Kheer



Ingredients:

Foxnuts (makhana) - 1 cup

Whole milk - 4 cups

Sugar - 3/4 cup

Saffron - a few strands

Cardamom powder - 1/2 tsp

Chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios) - 3 tbsp

Ghee - 1 tbsp



Method:

1. Heat a tablespoon of ghee in a pan and roast the foxnuts (makhana) until they are crispy. Take out the crispy makhana from the pan and let it cool. Once cooled, crush them into smaller pieces.

2. In the same pan, pour the milk and bring it to a boil. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

3. Lower the heat and let the milk simmer for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it thickens slightly.

4. Add the crushed foxnuts (makhana) to the milk and continue to simmer for another five-10 minutes until they become soft and the kheer thickens further.

5. Add sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron strands to the kheer. Stir well until the sugar dissolves completely.

6. Turn off the heat and leave it to cool for a few minutes.

7. Garnish with chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios) and serve chilled or warm.



Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, executive chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Pvt. Ltd



Ragi Halwa



Ingredients:

Ragi flour - 2 cups

Ghee - 1 cup

Sugar - 1 1/2 cups

Water - 4 cups

Cardamom powder - 2 tsp

Chopped nuts (such as almonds, cashews, and pistachios) - 4 tbsp



Method:

1. Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan or kadai on medium heat.

2. Add the ragi flour to the hot ghee and roast it, stirring constantly, until it becomes aromatic and turns light brown. This should take around eight-10 minutes.

3. Bring two cups of water to a boil in a separate saucepan. Add the sugar and stir until it dissolves completely.

4. Once the ragi flour is roasted, carefully pour the boiling water into the pan while continuously stirring to prevent any lumps from forming.

5. Add the cardamom powder and continue to stir until everything is well-mixed.

6. Reduce the heat to low and let the mixture simmer, stirring occasionally, until it thickens to a halwa-like consistency and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

7. Add the chopped nuts and mix well.

8. Turn off the heat and let the ragi halwa rest for a few minutes.

9. Serve warm and enjoy.



Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, executive chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Pvt. Ltd



Palada Payasam



Ingredients:

Rice ada - 1/2 cup

Milk (full cream) - 1 ltr

Sugar - 1/2 cup

Condensed milk - 1/4 cup

Ghee or clarified butter - 1 tsp



Method:

1. Take a vessel and add two cups of water. Bring the water to a boil.

2. Once the water boils, turn off the heat. Add 1/2 cup rice ada, cover, and let it rest for 30 minutes.

3. In a cooker, add a litre of full cream milk. Also, add half a cup of sugar and a teaspoon of ghee, then mix well.

4. Pressure cook on high flame until you get the first whistle.

5. After the first whistle, reduce the flame to low and cook for 20 minutes.

6. Strain the ada and wash it until it is no longer sticky.

7. Take a clean pan and add the ada and the cooked milk mixture. Stir continuously and cook until it thickens, for about 15 minutes.

8. Add 1/4 cup of condensed milk and mix well until it comes to a boil.

9. Serve hot in a bowl.



Recipe by Gautam Mehrshi, corporate executive chef, Club Mahindra