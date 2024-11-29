With its unmissable brick red exterior and a charming design philosophy that makes you feel like you’re in an extension of a living room, everything about Scarlett House is designed to make you feel right at home

The restaurant is tucked away in the leafy bylanes of Pali Village in Bandra, housed in a 90-year-old quaint, weathered bungalow. Photo Courtesy: Scarlett House

Malaika Arora has teamed up with restauranteur Dhaval Udeshi to launch Scarlett House, a new restaurant tucked away in the leafy bylanes of Pali Village in Bandra. Housed in a 90-year-old quaint, weathered bungalow, the restaurant makes a bold entrance to the city’s culinary scene. With its unmissable brick red exterior and a charming design philosophy that makes you feel like you’re in an extension of a living room, everything about Scarlett House is designed to make you feel right at home—from the vintage crockery and old-world charm that has been retained in the interiors, to sun-lit nooks and corners and a culinary philosophy that focuses on clean eats backed by wellness. The doors to Scarlett House officially opens in December, 2024

With four partners at the helm, Dhaval Udeshi, founder of Dhaval Udeshi Hospitality, celebrity entrepreneur Arora, her son Arhaan Khan along with Malaya Nagpal; the quartet have combined creative forces for a refreshing concept that the city hasn’t experienced before, alongside creating a platform for indigenous small manufacturers to offer wellness products and reach out to the right audience. You have a wholesome menu that evolves through the day, a dedicated water bar serving an assortment of healthy elixirs, a cocktail bar that will feature a compact menu of tipples (and is by-invitation only), along with a selection of retail products where the restaurant has teamed up with small-batch, local vendors, in an effort to give them a platform to showcase their produce.

The 45-cover restaurant is split between two levels. The lower floor houses a coffee bar, a wine and cheese room, a retail section, and seating that features cosy sofas and armchairs where you can while away your afternoon. Take the wooden staircase to the upper level which resembles an intimate, attic-like space with vintage wallpaper, a cocktail bar (operational once the restaurant receives its liquor license), a live sushi bar and a reading corner where you can settle in with a book.



Dhaval Udeshi says, “After launching over 20 hospitality projects I wanted to curate something that was more than just food— I wanted to craft a dining experience that feels like home, but with a touch of culinary adventure. Scarlett House is a culmination of global cuisine curated through locally produced ingredients. This is the first Scarlett House and we plan on expanding the brand with more outlets in Mumbai and other cities in India and across the globe, along with the Scarlett Retail kiosks at strategic locations. The idea is to offer solution-based eats that serve a purpose, rather than be just another restaurant. Scarlett House is a work of many months focussing on giving a platform to local entrepreneurs to showcase their produce."

For Malaika Arora, Scarlett House is truly a labour of love. “I’ve always been a firm believer in the fact that food brings people closer. I myself host and eat with the same ethos. Food isn’t just about calories and macros, but also sustenance and most importantly—love. That’s what we have tried to do at Scarlett House. This has been a long-standing dream and finally it’s coming to fruition. The fact that I’m doing this venture with my son Arhaan, makes it all the more special,” she shares.

“There is a shift in the F&B industry, particularly in the post pandemic world. More and more people want to go out, but It’s not just about the food anymore. Customers are looking for an overall experience every time they go. Scarlett House intends to provide this and plug the gap that currently exists in the Indian market today. That’s where we see tremendous value and what forms our core investment thesis for a brand like Scarlett House,” by Afsana and Amit Verma, Investors and Partners at Scarlett House.



The interiors

Leave behind the cacophony of the neighborhood as you step inside a homely space that blends old-world charm with rustic simplicity. Whitewashed walls, distressed accents, wooden shutters and tiles mingle effortlessly with the sun-dappled interiors, which feature mismatched wooden tables, vintage chairs in bright pops of colour, and artwork framing the walls. Potted plants add to the pleasant aesthetic, while a scarlet-hued door makes a statement near the coffee bar. The cosy theme hints at the bungalow’s Portuguese heritage, combined with the clink of cups and murmur of gentle conversation which ebbs and flows with the history of the bungalow. In fact, much of the house’s original character has still been retained.



The culinary philosophy

Scarlett House is more than just a place to dine at, catch up with friends or sip on brews. The idea is to offer a wholesome experience that goes beyond a regular cafe. You’re welcomed with the philosophy of healthy and nourishing eats combined with creating a space to simply ideate and unwind. Evenings can be spent enjoying an intimate wine and cheese session, where the restaurant has carefully curated a list of local and international wine labels that you can pair with cheese sourced from regional cheesemakers from across India. This includes a selection of vegan cheeses.

Chef Beena Noronha has designed the menu which transforms as the day progresses and features global flavours with an Indian twist, using ingredients sourced from across the country. Enjoy a stack of Matcha Waffles with Pistachio Cream and Candied Lemon or a Portuguese-style Egg Skillet for breakfast. If you’re feeling peckish, order portions of the Salmon Mille Feuille sandwiched between layers of jeera khari, Asparagus Soufflé or Chicken Ghee Roast Wrap. Pair these with freshly-pressed juices and smoothies or visit the dedicated Water Bar on the upper level where you can make your own elixirs depending on specific concerns—from glowing skin to better sleep or digestion.

A separate page on the menu is dedicated to ‘Malla’s Favourites’ that Arora often whips up at home. This includes Scarlett House’s take on her popular baked fish or banh mi stuffed with offal. If you’re craving Asian flavours, how about handmade maki rolls from the Sushi Bar using indigenous rice from Uttarakhand? Other signatures on the menu include Russian blinis, gluten-free wraps made with almond and chickpea flour, vegan rolls, sandwiches, salads and hearty mains. Desserts are indulgent with a healthy twist, such as Chocolate Sourdough with Blueberries and Brie Cheese (lets add one more dessert here).

The mixology aims to be elevated with a cocktail program that will change every 45 days or so. What’s more, international mixologists will be encouraged to visit Scarlett House for bar takeovers as they whip up eclectic cocktails in collaboration with the restaurant’s in-house team.



The retail experience

After your meal, stop by the retail wall where you can purchase ingredients used across the menu, from nut butters that are freshly churned in-house, to flavoured salts, sauces, compound butters in savoury notes such as Madras Curry or Furikake & Bacon, as well as protein bars. Millet-based products have been carefully sourced from local, women-led vendors in the city, while you also have ingredients like jamun vinegar. The idea to create a retail wellness space comes from the coherent idea of building a platform for small indigenous manufacturers and offering homegrown sips and eats to people.



With its warm, inviting ambiance and a philosophy that is rooted in nourishing the mind, body, and soul, Scarlett House is a chic addition to Mumbai’s food scene that is all set to offer a superlative dining experience.



Address: Scarlett House, Opposite Yellow Rose apartments, Pali Village, Bandra West, Mumbai- 400050

Timings: 8:30 am to 10:30 pm

Approximate cost for two people: Rs 2,000

Pre-bookings via Instagram