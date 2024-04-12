Mango fever: Make and sip on these unique mango-based cocktails this summer season

With mangoes available in abundance in the market, there is a lot of room to experiment with them not only in food but also in cocktails. Chefs in Mumbai and around the country say that even though it’s a difficult ingredient to use in cocktails you make unique cocktails with the king of fruits

Mangoes can be combined not only with rum and tequila but also vodka, gin and umeshu. Photo Courtesy/Toca

India loves mangoes and that is evident in how we use the fruit in traditional cuisines across the country in not only coolers but also dishes that includes curries and pickles. Over the years, ‘King of Fruits’ as it’s more popularly called has seen its popularity grow from just being used in food to also being used in cocktails of different kinds.