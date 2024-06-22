Masala chai to Cioccolata Calda: Indian chefs add new flavours to basic milk

To combat the health risks posed by the monsoon season, Midday.com consulted Mumbai chefs who shared their favorite spice-infused, milk-based recipes perfect for your weekend indulgence. Discover them below

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

With monsoons setting in, warm beverages become more frequent in the kitchen. Indian chefs are experimenting with milk-based drinks that pack immunity-boosting nutrition along with flavours. The rainy season brings with it health woes like joint pain, inflammation and viral infections. “Diseases such as malaria, dengue fever and throat infection become common as the air turns moist, attracting a host of bacteria, viruses, microorganisms, and dirt in the environment. Thus individuals fall sick and get affected with various ailments,” Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant - internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel Mumbai tells Mid-day.com.