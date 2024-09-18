As people seek healthier alternatives, the sober curious movement continues to grow. Experts delve into how this wellness trend enables inclusive social experiences, the popularity of low and non-alcoholic beverages, the evolution of consumer preferences, sophisticated industry offerings, and the path ahead

Younger consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are increasingly prioritising their health and seeking out low-sugar, natural, and functional beverages. Photo Courtesy: Pandan Club

Key Highlights Share:





Global research suggests that Gen Z is drinking less alcohol than its predecessors The generational shift in preference can be attributed to increased awareness about health With this movement, the market for non-alcoholic beverages has seen a remarkable surge

In recent years, a significant global shift has occurred in consumer behaviour towards alcohol consumption. The once-dominant narrative of ritual drinking is gradually being replaced by a growing interest in healthier, more mindful lifestyles. “Post-Covid, the focus towards healthier alternatives of consumption has translated to consumers reducing their intake of alcohol, leading to the sober curious movement, a crucial belief that is becoming more mindful of one’s relationship with alcohol,” says Vikram Achanta, co-founder of 30BestBarsIndia and founder and CEO of Tulleeho.