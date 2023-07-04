Monsoon delight: Kick back and relish these easy-to-make beverages on a cosy rainy day

Monsoon calls for beverages that don't just satiate the taste buds but also satisfy the soul. While some classic beverages can be a bit challenging to make, these two drinks are perfect to prepare and enjoy on a rainy day

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Monsoons have set the right mood for spiiping on some soul satifying steaming hot beverages. There is no greater joy than finding solace in your cosy nook, relishing a hot beverage while witnessing the rainfall through your window. Indulging in warm milk on a chilly evening during the monsoons is just what we all need. The drinks' warmth, contentment, and flavours are truly unparalleled. There's something magical about snuggling up under a blanket and savouring a glass of robust kadak chai or rich hot chocolate. They remain timeless classics, perfect for satiating your thirst during the monsoons. However, why not embark on an adventurous journey and try something new this time?

For all you milk enthusiasts out there, as well as those open to trying out something new, we have got you covered. Two creators from Moj share their monsoon-inspired beverage recipes for you to explore. A delightful Badami Haalu is a decadent indulgence worth savouring, while a Golden Latte offers an exquisite and heavenly aromatic experience capable of infusing vibrancy into even the gloomiest of monsoon days.



Badami Haalu by Ria Arora

This is a soothing milk drink made with ground almond paste and saffron strands. It is as dreamy looking as it is delicious. This traditional drink also works wonderfully to cure dry cough and helps to heal boils in the mouth or throat.

Ingredients:

Full cream milk 5 cups

Almonds ½ cup

Saffron, just a few strands of

Dates, pureed 6

Green cardamom powder ½ tsp

For garnish:

Dried edible rose petals 1 tsp

Slivered almonds 1 tbsp

Saffron few strands steeped in 1 tbsp of lukewarm milk

Method:

1. Soak the almonds for at least 2 hours in enough water.

2. Peel and grind them with a little milk into a very smooth paste.

3. In a small glass bowl of lukewarm milk, steep the saffron strands to extract maximum flavour and colour.

4. Bring milk to a boil, in a heavy-bottomed, non-stick pan.

5. Add the almond paste. Simmer and stir continuously for 10 minutes. Now add the steeped saffron strands and puree of dates.

6. For another 5 minutes, simmer, stir, and add the green cardamom powder.

7. Mix and bring it to a gentle boil and turn off the flame.

8. Serve it hot garnished with slivered almonds, steeped saffron strands, and edible and dried rose petals.

Golden Latte by Jyoti

This is an exquisite and aromatic beverage that brings a burst of warmth and flavour to gloomy days. This delightful drink, infused with golden turmeric and fragrant spices, is a true treat for the senses.

Ingredients:

Milk 250ml

Turmeric 2 pinches

Black Pepper ½ teaspoon

Jaggery as needed

Method:

1. In a saucepan take 1 cup of milk

2. Add 2 pinches of turmeric and ½ tsp of crushed pepper.

3. Whisk and mix well making sure everything is well combined.

4. Bring the milk to a boil and finally add brown sugar or honey ½ tsp (if needed).

5. Filter and serve hot.

Pro Tips:

- Always use organic turmeric powder.

- Use pepper and turmeric together for better absorption of curcumin in the body. You can relish this drink as a bedtime drink.



