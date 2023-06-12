From burgers to rolls: Indulge in these new menus in Mumbai this June

If you have been craving some good food and like experimenting with new menus in Mumbai, then we have got you covered with these new menus in the city

At TAB, the menu includes a wide variety of dishes that not only include salads but also burgers and sandwiches. Photo Courtesy: TAB

It is the best time to be in Mumbai because there are a lot of new restaurants opening in different parts of the city. At the same time, there are interesting menus are also popping up at other restaurants with different kinds of flavours from all around the world. Now, if you love experimenting with your dishes and relishing different kinds of cuisines, then it is time to head out and explore these extensive menus that will leave you wanting for more.

It's all American

Love American food? Then head to Thoughtful American Bistronomy, popularly known as TAB in Lower Parel for some delicious food that is a part of their new menu. Created by chef Ajay Chopra, the menu has a wide variety of flavours and textures for people to choose from. Diners can enjoy salads like Chilli Lime Chicken, Apple & Kale Salad or Corn Ribs Crispura. If you want to dive straight into burgers, then relish the Beetroot and Goat Cheese Burger or the Pulled Lamb Burger served with Thick cut fries, house salad and yellow cheddar; the menu also has an Avocado Tartine, and Minute Steak Sandwich that people can try out, especially if you love juicy steaks. They also have Pesto Pesto as the newest addition to their NYC-styled wood-fired pizzas, as well as Peri Peri Flame Grilled Half Chicken, Tenderloin Steak and Cajun Spiced Jumbo Prawns on the menu. While there are other options to end your meal, the TAB Churros are recommended by the restaurant.

When: Ongoing

Where: TAB, Lower Parel

Time: 12 noon – 11 pm

Call: 9833224576 for reservations

Rolls and meals

If you like to indulge in rolls or complete meals, then The Ghost Chef, the newly-opened delivery kitchen by Chef Akhil Multani, has some new offerings as a part of their ‘Namak’ menu’. With a focus on North Indian and Mughlai cuisine, it has non-vegetarian rolls such as Chilly Cheese Chicken Roll, Chicken Chatpata Roll and the Bhuna Mutton Roll. On the other hand, vegetarian rolls include Harra Bhara Kebab Roll with a mixed vegetarian cutlet, and the Chatpata Mushroom Roll includes tandoori mushrooms with a chatpata sauce. If you want a whole meal beyond the rolls, then diners can choose from vegetarian meal boxes that include the Paneer Meal Box, Veg Biryani Box, and Paneer Biryani Box; the non-vegetarian boxes include Chicken Meal Box and the Chicken Biryani Meal Box.

When: Ongoing

Where: The Ghost Chef, Worli

Time: 11:30 am – 10 pm

Price: Rs 475 for Vegetarian meal box and Rs 49 for Non-vegetarian meal box

Order: Swiggy, Zomato or Thrive Now