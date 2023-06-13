Looking for somewhere to eat? Head to these new restaurants in Mumbai

If you are bored of the old restaurants or simply want to take a break from them for a bit, then don’t fret because the new restaurants have something to offer for everybody

Tokyo Matcha Bar has opened up on Pali Hill in Bandra. Photo Courtesy: Tokyo Matcha Bar

It is not only seasonal and new menus that are popping up in Mumbai. As always, there are many new restaurants opening in many different parts of the city, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, these are not only restaurants but also cloud kitchens that are catering to people with diverse palates. If you like to head out during the week after work with your colleague for a quick coffee with some good food or on the weekend with your family and friends for a lavish lunch, there is a lot that you can choose from. If you are bored of the old restaurants around you or simply want to take a break from them for a bit, then don’t fret because the new restaurants have something to offer for everybody and are easily accessible in the suburbs.

Here are some of the new restaurants in Mumbai:

Straight out of Japan

Coming from the owners of Ritual Daily Coffee, the Tokyo Matcha Bar is an ingredient-based cloud kitchen situated in Bandra and for those who love matcha, the name says it all. Aimed at the non-coffee drinkers in the city, it has matcha-infused beverages that are inspired by Japan on the menu. The duo Meher Kohli and Rahul Ramnani are said to be importing ceremonial grade matcha all the way from Tokyo to provide diners the authentic experience. The menu features the likes of Matcha Vanilla Bean Latte, Matcha Honey Latte and Himalayan Pink Salt Matcha along with Matcha Frappuccino as well as a Sea Salt Matcha Frappuccino. They also have coolers made from their star ingredient like Wild Berry Matcha Iced Tea and Fresh Lime Matcha. If you really love coffee so much, they also have a Tokyo's Americano, Tokyo's Cappuccino, and Tokyo's Latte too.

Italian sojourn

The recent rise in the number of cloud kitchens post-Covid-19 pandemic is encouraging and means that more people can order for their favourite dishes with the comfort of their homes. While Tokyo Matcha Bar has opened up for matcha enthusiasts, elsewhere, The Greedy Man Pizzeria & Bar has also opened in Khar, adding to the varied list of pizza places that people can order from in the city. It is an extension of the pizza joint in the city and with a bigger menu, showcases how they want to cater to a diverse palate. They also have classic as well as gourmet pizzas that include the much-loved Margherita, as well as the delicious Quattro Formaggi.



All about the North

Celebrating the cuisine along the coast of Jhelum river that originates in the Himalayas and flows from Kashmir to North Punjab and Pakistan, theh restaurant by the same name has opened up on Pali Hill in Bandra. With a wide variety of North Indian food on offer, restauranteur Abhay Chhabra hopes to tantalise the taste buds of Mumbaikars with the delectable dishes. Diners can choose from vegetarian dishes such as Dahi Kebab to a Paneer Sofiyani Tikka or a Chatpate Tandoori Aloo. On the other hand, non-vegetarians can enjoy Murgh Malai Kabab, Murgh Kasturi Kabab, Galouti Kabab as well as Machli Tikka. The main course has the likes of classics such as Pindi Chole and Rajma, Kashmiri Rogan Gosht, Gosht Nihari Murgh Dum Pukht Biryani, Gosht Dum Pukht Biryani and Veg Dum Pukht Biryani. End your meal with a Meethi Yaadein rice puudding or a traditional Malpua, that will leave you wanting for more.



A taste of Asia

For all those who love Asian food, Shifuku is the newest restaurant and cocktail bar in town serving pan-Asian cuisine to diners willing to travel to Andheri for a delicious fare. Started by AmanSingh Deep and Monika Rathore, the 4,400 sq ft space has indoor as well as outdoor seating area. Taking inspiration from Japan, it not only brings the cherry blossoms but also Harisens throughout the restaurant. With consultant chef Ritesh Tulsian working on the menu at the restaurant and chef Jai Prakash Singh leading the sushi bar, diners can enjoy Crunchy Avocado Roll, Shifuku Signature Roll and Prawn Tempura & Salmon Tartare Roll, as well as Purple Yam Dumplings and Poached Peking Dumplings. The menu also includes baos like Steamed Truffle Mushroom Cheese Bun, Hoisin Chicken Bao, and Pork Belly Bao, apart from a Mapo Tofu and a Korean Kimchi Fried Rice. If the food promises to take you on an Asian tour, then cocktails by mixologist Sumit Yadav like a tequila-based Shifuku Daioku or a gin-based Boba Bubble Land or vodka-based Magic Stone promise to be heady and flavourful.