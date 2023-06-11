3 easy recipes to whip up Gin-based cocktails at home

What better way to toast to the occasion of 'World Gin Day' than with a delicious Gin Cocktail?

International legacy and homegrown gins find audiences in India's diverse and evolving gin scene. Photo courtesy: iStock

Every year World Gin Day is celebrated on the second Saturday of June. Widely popular across the globe, the much-loved spirit has legions of fans in India as well. Owing to its growing popularity across the nation, several home-grown Indian gins have sprung up in recent years.

Ask anyone who frequents bars: gin is having its moment in India. Bolstered by the growing popularity of cocktails, themed events, and a plethora of interesting mixer brands popping up, the spirit has done well to capture the interest of enthusiasts in a whiskey-drinking nation like ours. From classic London Dry to Japanese and Indian crafts, the Indian gin drinker has an appetite for these extremely diverse gins, which has led to the emergence of homegrown brands.

In addition to savouring gin and tonic or gin and soda, gin cocktails have also found a special place in India's burgeoning cocktail culture. It is not a surprise that as mixologists around the country experiment with ingredients and techniques, patrons are also willing to try new cocktails.

On World Gin Day, we spoke to the head bartender and mixologist Aditya Solanki, from Someplace Else, a fine dining exquisite outlet at Jio world drive, BKC. Here are three easy recipes to concoct delicious Gin based cocktails at home:

Sakura

Ingredients:

Gin 60 ML

Peach puree 45 ML

Macroot leaves 4 - 5

Lime juice 15 ML

Orange blossom water 5 sprays



Method

Mix all the ingredients together in a Boston shaker filled with ice, shake well, and double-strain the drink.



Glassware

Gin Goblet

Orange Bliss

Ingredients:

Orange Juice 30 ML

Lime juice 10 ML

Grenadine 7 ML

Gin 60 ML

Garnish Orange Slice/ Peel

Method

Mix all the ingredients together in a Boston shaker filled with ice, shake well, and double-strain the drink.



Glassware

Coupe Glass

Unusual Negroni

Ingredients:

Yuzu Puree 15 ML

Gin 30 ML

Campari 10 ML

Martini Rosso 20 ML

Egg White 1

Garnish Orange Peel

Method

Mix all the ingredients together in a Boston shaker filled with ice, shake well, and double strain the drink.



Glassware

Rock Glass

