On World Gin Day, industry experts tell us what drives the popularity of Indian gins and how to pair them

‘Ginaissance’ might be old news, but it is still far from being written off. While India was introduced to gin with international industry leaders like Gordon’s, Bombay Sapphire and Beefeater, local gin brands adapted Indian taste preferences by incorporating traditional botanicals and flavours into their products and captured the attention of the experimental patron. If the number of homegrown gins (which seems to be multiplying) is an indication, gin is poised to bask in the Indian sun for years to come. You name the flavour profile or botanical, Indian gin-makers bottle it—from strawberry (Samsara) to coffee infusions (Greater Than), and from turmeric (Hapusa) to tulsi (Terai).