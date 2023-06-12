3 refreshing cold salad recipes by chef Sanjeev Kapoor

As Mumbai welcomes pre-monsoon showers, cold salads can be a refreshing and delightful addition to one's diet. It's an excellent option for those opting for a low-carb diet and aiming to maintain a healthy weight

3 easy cold salad recipes by chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Image credit: iStock

When speaking about weight loss, adopting the right diet becomes a crucial part of the plan. However, it's a misconception that weight loss always means sacrificing taste and indulging in unappetising dry salads. Contrary to popular belief, there are various delicious and exciting foods that can be healthy and tasty.

In an exclusive conversation with Mid-day, chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Fast&Up GoodEatz, shares three cold salad recipes with the goodness of taste and health:

Thai Raw Mango Salad

This spicy, sweet, nutty and piquant Raw Mango Salad is a great option to load up on vitamins and antioxidants. With abundant colours and flavours, this salad is a roller coaster ride of flavours and a definite must-try!

Ingredients:

Medium raw mangoes, peeled, deseeded and cut into thin strips 2

Finely chopped garlic 1 tbsp

Bird’s eye chillies, chopped 2

Lemon 1/2

Salt to taste

Brown sugar 2 tsps

Yellow capsicum, cut into thin strips ½ medium

Red capsicum, cut into thin strips ½ medium

Small onion, thinly sliced 1

Roasted salted peanuts 2 tbsps

Small carrot, peeled and cut into thin strips 1

Fresh basil leaves, shredded 4-5

Bean sprouts ½ cup

Method:

1. To make the dressing, take garlic in a bowl, add bird’s eye chillies and squeeze the juice of lemon. Add salt, and brown sugar and mix well.

2. Take raw mango in a large bowl. Add yellow capsicum, red capsicum, onion, roasted salted peanuts, carrot, basil leaves and bean sprouts and drizzle the prepared dressing on it and mix well.

3. Transfer in a bowl and serve.

Grilled Peach Salad

Salads get a classy look! This light yet filling Grilled Peach Salad is a wonderful fruity-veggie salad with grilled peach, quinoa and farm produce with a spiky dressing. Simple and very effective in shrugging off all dullness while replenishing with vital nutrients. A go to salad during peach season!

Ingredients:

Medium peaches 2

Mixed lettuce leaves (lollo rosso and romaine) 12-16

Cooked quinoa 1 cup

Red cherry tomatoes, halved 6-8

Yellow baby tomatoes, halved 6-8

Extra virgin olive oil 4 tsps

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Roughly chopped roasted almonds for sprinkling

Microgreens for garnish

Dressing:

Lemon juice 1 tbsp

Maple syrup 1 tbsp

Mustard paste 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Extra virgin olive oil 2 tbsps

Method:

1. Make criss-cross slits on the bottom of the peaches.

2. Bring sufficient water to a boil in a deep pan. Add the peaches and cook for 2-3 minutes or till the skin of the peaches starts to peel off. Immediately drain into ice cold water.

3. Peel the peaches, halve them and discard the seeds. Cut each half into wedges.

4. Heat extra virgin olive oil in a non-stick grill pan. Place the peach wedges and grill on high heat for 1 minute. Sprinkle salt and crushed black peppercorns and flip each peach wedge. Cook the other side for 1 minute as well. Allow to cool.

5. To make the dressing, whisk together lemon juice, maple syrup, mustard paste, salt, crushed black peppercorns and extra virgin olive oil in a large bowl till well combined. Remove ¾ of the dressing into a small jar and add lettuce leaves, cooked quinoa, red cherry tomatoes, and yellow cherry tomatoes into the remaining dressing left in the bowl and gently toss till well combined.

6. To serve, arrange some of the prepared salad on individual serving plates. Sprinkle roasted almonds, arrange a few grilled peach wedges on each, drizzle the reserved dressing, and garnish with micro greens. Serve immediately.

Watermelon and Feta Cheese salad

Follow my RRR formula to refresh, replenish and revitalise your body! Summers are for watermelons and this fruity and herby Watermelon and Feta Cheese Salad indeed tempts with its vibrant colours. Excellent way to hydrate yourself while going light on your meals.

Ingredients:

Medium watermelon, cut in half 1

Crumbled feta cheese as required

Fresh parsley sprigs 2-3

Fresh oregano leaves 5-6

Extra virgin olive oil 1½ tbsps

Lemon juice 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Method:

1. Finely chop parsley and oregano leaves.

2. Scoop out balls of watermelon with a melon scooper. Deseed the watermelon balls.

3. To make the dressing, take olive oil in a jar, add lemon juice, salt, crushed black peppercorns, and chopped parsley and oregano. Cover the jar with a lid and shake till well combined.

4. Add a portion of the watermelon balls into individual serving glasses, drizzle the dressing on top of each portion, arrange a few mint leaves, and sprinkle a little feta cheese. Serve immediately.

