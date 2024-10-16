Partnering with Maharajkumari Mrinalika and Akshita M Bhanj Deo, the 48th generation of the Bhanj Dynasty and custodians of The Belgadia Palace, the restaurant's team has delved deep into the rich history and diverse flavors of Mayurbhanj

Kai red ants, used to make Kai chutney. Photo Courtesy: Ekaa

Listen to this article From Mayurbhanj to Mumbai: Ekaa to celebrate Odisha’s unique culinary legacy with a two-day pop-up x 00:00

Mumbai's Ekaa collaborated with The Belgadia Palace situated in Mayurbhanj in Odisha and Suntory Roku Gin to showcase the unexplored treasures of Odisha in a two-day pop-up in the city. This initiative, led by Chef Niyati Rao aims to celebrate and preserve the rich, underrepresented culinary and cultural heritage

of Odisha.

ADVERTISEMENT

At its heart, this collaboration is more than a dining experience; it is an homage to Odisha’s culinary heritage. Partnering with Maharajkumari Mrinalika and Akshita

M Bhanj Deo, the 48th generation of the Bhanj Dynasty and custodians of The Belgadia Palace, Ekaa’s team has delved deep into the rich history and diverse

flavors of Mayurbhanj. The aim is to bring back not only the unique ingredients and techniques of the region but the stories behind them—stories that deserve a

place on the national culinary map.

The journey began with Ekaa’s R&D team, who from September 12 to 16, immersed themselves in the sights, smells, and sounds of Mayurbhanj’s culinary

world. The team explored local markets, sampled traditional snacks like Mudhi Mansa and Dahi Aloo, foraged in the forests for wild ingredients, and visited an

abundance of local eateries where inspiration was found in every plate and cup.



“We’ve always wanted to tell stories through food, and this experience is exactly that—a way to bridge history and the present through flavours that most people

in the city have never tasted before,” says chef Niyati Rao, head chef and partner, Ekaa.

She adds, “We’ve adopted Odia techniques like smoking meat in Sal leaves and incorporated ingredients such as Ambulo, elephant apples, and crystallised palm

jaggery to craft a menu that is truly innovative while staying rooted in tradition.”

“Each of the cocktails curated is a tribute to Odisha’s vibrant food and drink culture, blending tradition with flavour in every sip. From the communal warmth

of Daula Khichdi to the tangy soul of Gongura, the timeless sweetness of Aam Rai, and the ancient spirit of Mahua, these creations invite you to experience the

deep-rooted heritage of Odisha in a new and unforgettable way”, adds Jishnu AJ, head mixologist, Ekaa

“The result of this immersive experience and discoveries will be presented at Ekaa in the form of a specially curated menu featuring 8 courses and 4 cocktails.

The entire Odisha-inspired menu is like a storybook, allowing guests to embark on the journey we experienced during our time in Odisha. Our physical menu

reflects this as well—it’s designed as an accordion book, a picture gallery that will guide diners through the entire experience”, concludes Rao.

Beyond the gastronomic creativity, this collaboration also carries a philanthropic dimension, with part of the proceeds from the dinner supporting the Mayurbhanj

Foundation, led by Akshita Bhanj Deo. The foundation is committed to preserving and promoting the cultural and natural heritage of Mayurbhanj, making this initiative more than just a creative exploration—it’s a meaningful contribution to a greater cause.

Details:

Where:: Ekaa, Mumbai

When: October 18 and 19

Price: Rs 5,500 plus taxes for a 8-course meal; cocktails priced at Rs 1,125 plus taxes

Seatings: Two seatings, 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm and 9:30 pm to midnight

Reservations: Limited to 25 guests per seating

Alcohol: Charged as per actuals