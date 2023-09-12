Mumbai's modak mania: Explore the fusion of tradition and innovation of Bappa’s favourite treat

Midday explored the nooks and crannies of Mumbai, hunting for the finest modal medley of tradition and innovation

Assortment of rose, chocolate and kesar modak by The Coco Butter. Image Courtesy: The Coco Butter

Modak holds a special place in the hearts of Mumbaikars. This delectable treat is not only a culinary delight but also a symbol of profound love and devotion for Bappa. It’s believed to be Lord Ganesha's favourite indulgence, and its association with the deity makes it an indispensable offering during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.