Enjoy the pitter-patter of raindrops with these thali experiences in Mumbai this monsoon

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: Maharaja Bhog (L), Oye Kake (R)

Listen to this article Mumbai's ultimate guide to enjoying a traditional thali experience this monsoon x 00:00

During the monsoon season, when the city comes alive with rain showers and a pleasant breeze, these restaurants in Mumbai elevate the thali experience by offering unlimited servings of delectable dishes and a cozy ambiance. Have a look:

1. Rasotsav

Come indulge in the scrumptious fare of authentic Rajasthani and Gujarati delights made with love at Rasotsav. The restaurant provides a cozy and welcoming atmosphere where you can relish your meal while enjoying the pitter-patter of raindrops. The menu typically includes items such as dal, kadhi, a variety of vegetable curries, rice, roti, puri, chaat, farsan, dhokla, khandvi, sweets, and desserts. They focus on using fresh ingredients, authentic spices, and traditional cooking techniques.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Maharaja Bhog

The restaurant is known for its lavish and unlimited thali spreads, where you can enjoy a wide range of dishes served in small portions. The massive Thalis are all served on copper plates and from the uniform of the staff to even a spoon, everything speaks of Indianness. Their Gujarati Thali is a treat that everyone deserves, Poori, Roti, Shrikhand, Dal, Undhiyu, Kadhi, Farsan, Chaas, you name and they have it all! It is authentic and made just as it is done in Gujarati homes.

3. Khandani Rajdhani

Khandani Rajdhani, popularly known as the King of Thalis is known to serve delicious Rajasthani and Gujarati dishes on an inviting platter. The thali here is a delightful mix of aromatic dal baati churma, tangy aamras, crispy papad, and mouthwatering curries. Each bite takes you closer to the vibrant streets of Rajasthan, leaving you craving for more. As you settle into your seat, be prepared to be pampered with warm hospitality and an array of meticulously designed dishes.

4. Oye Kake

Sharing the divine mindset of "Service" and "Giving back to society" Oye Kake has introduced Guru Seva Thali every Thursday, to raise meals for the needy. The food here will surely transport you to the streets of Amritsar. The team at Oye Kake revisits the ‘breadbasket of India’, the place where it all started nine years ago; allowing the patrons to experience and taste the food in its most authentic and evolved self.

5. Tuskers

This upscale eatery serves homestyle Gujarati, Rajasthani, and Marwari delicacies in a vibrant setting. The dishes in Tuskers’ thali change seasonally and are served on rotation, based on the day of the week. Presently, their thalis comprise mouthwatering dishes like Paneer Kathiyawadi, Gujarat Ker Sangri ke Kofte, Moong Kathol, Gatte ka Pulao, Dal Dal Panchame, Dahi Vada and Moong Dal Halwa and Paan Kulfi.

Also Read: Pina Colada Day: Enjoy this classic cocktail at these resto bars in Mumbai