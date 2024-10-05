With Navratri underway, Indian chefs say you can explore a variety of food that can be eaten while fasting. While savoury dishes are popular, they tell you to also indulge in sweet dishes that are not only easy to make but also mouthwatering

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Navratri 2024: Follow these recipes to make unique sweet and savoury dishes during these nine days x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Navratri is known to be a time of fasting by Hindu devotees who follow it religiously Fasting food including the likes of sabudana is usually eaten during this time of the year Indian chefs say you can not only enjoy savoury but also sweet dishes like pudding, barfi

Navratri is known to be a time of fasting and one that is followed religiously by Hindu devotees across India during the nine days, which also coincides with Durga Puja. While fasting food including the likes of sabudana is usually eaten during this time of the year, there are many different variations that people indulge in to break their fast. Interestingly, Indian chefs say these are not only savoury but also sweet dishes that can be enjoyed any time during the day.