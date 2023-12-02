The new pizzeria promises a delightful experience featuring Napoletana pizzas, meticulously curated craft cocktails, and a Negroni bar

Diners can indulge in Chicken Tenders, the Classic Lobster Roll (in picture), Lobster Malai Tikka with Truffle, and Crab Omelette with Indonesian Chilli Sambal. Photo Courtesy: Como Agua

There is a new addition to the ever-expanding culinary scene to the sunshine state of India because new bar-pizzeria Como Agua launches in north Goa on Vagator beach. The new pizzeria promises a delightful experience featuring Napoletana pizzas, meticulously curated craft cocktails, and a Negroni bar. Diners can indulge in delicious food as they dine alongside the popular beach, as the restaurant aims to be a private sanctuary for intimate gatherings with mesmerising sunsets.



Coupled with the devotion and inspired by the personal travel journeys of the co-founders, Saniya Puniani and Arjun Jaiswal, the restaurant overlooks the serene views of the sea with a menu that is built to cater to a variety of taste buds and the architecture leaves a sustainable impact.

The dining establishment has been developed with immense attention to detail as it is built using the Lantana plant from northeast India. It has been intricately designed by a hand spanning over the last one and half year. The nests on the first floor are the highlight of the structure which find their inspiration from sparrow's nests. The menu is a haven for guests, offering food combinations expertly curated by a team of culinary maestros led by executive chef Amit Kumar, containing contemporary comfort dishes, heavenly Napoletana pizzas, and decadent desserts. The chef's recommendations entice the palate with Chicken Tenders, the Classic Lobster Roll, Lobster Malai Tikka with Truffle, and Crab Omelette with Indonesian Chilli Sambal. Their pizza selection is an ode to unique culinary adventures, featuring tantalising options like Hot Honey & Double Pepperoni, the timeless Classic Margherita, and the indulgent Burrata Margherita.

Their cocktail menu reflects the timeless essence of Goa, with signature creations like "Shlawn Che," a tribute to invigorating waters, elegantly garnished with vetiver twigs reminiscent of Como's lush surroundings. The pizzeria hosts live gigs during the weekends and boasts of several Instagram's worthy spots too. The approximate cost for a meal for two people without alcohol is about Rs 1,500 and with alcohol can go up to Rs 2,500.