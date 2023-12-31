Breaking News
Mumbai: Although bad, air quality this December better than last year
Mumbai: Anonymous caller warns city police of serial blasts in city, probe underway
Mumbai property sales reached 11-year high in 2023: Report
Mumbai: Leopard skin, nails dumped in lake in Aarey forest; probe launched
CM Shinde: Celebrate Diwali on Jan 22 to commemorate Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration
Mumbai Police arrests murder accused on the run after 31 years
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > New Years Eve Indulge in delicious food and music at Out of the Blue in Khar

New Year's Eve: Indulge in delicious food and music at Out of the Blue in Khar

Updated on: 31 December,2023 04:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The evening kicks off with a live performance by the dynamic duo, Lyndon & Liah, serenading guests in the courtyard from 8 pm to 11 pm. Following the live band, a talented DJ will take over from 11 pm to 1 am indoors, ensuring a seamless transition from a soulful acoustic setting to a lively dance floor

New Year's Eve: Indulge in delicious food and music at Out of the Blue in Khar

The culinary journey promises to tantalise your taste buds with a carefully crafted menu. Photo Couresy: Out of the Blue

Listen to this article
New Year's Eve: Indulge in delicious food and music at Out of the Blue in Khar
x
00:00

As the year comes to a close, Out of The Blue in Khar is hosting an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration, promising an exquisite blend of culinary delights, live entertainment, and a chic ambiance that is sure to make your evening truly special.


An evening of elegance and entertainment:
Mumbai-based restaurant Out of The Blue promises to host a night to remember. The evening kicks off with a live performance by the dynamic duo, Lyndon & Liah, serenading guests in the courtyard from 8 pm to 11 pm. Following the live band, a talented DJ will take over from 11 pm to 1 am indoors, ensuring a seamless transition from a soulful acoustic setting to a lively dance floor.


Culinary delights to savour:
The culinary journey promises to tantalise your taste buds with a carefully crafted menu. Begin your evening with the velvety Asparagus Veloute, adorned with Parmesan Foam and Garlic Croutons. The Trio of Melon, featuring a Fresh Rocket & Mint Salad with a Ginger Drizzle, offers a refreshing start to the feast. Indulge in the Baked Broccoli & Brussel Sprout, a delightful medley of flavors with Feta Onion, Dried Cranberry, Roasted Almond Flake, and Mulberry Vinaigrette. For a unique appetiser experience, savor the Mud Crab Stuffed Mushrooms, a masterpiece of Button Mushrooms filled with Creamy Mud Crab and Emmenthal Cheese.


For the main course, the Mushroom Brie & Cranberry Wellington provides a sumptuous vegetarian option, accompanied by Baby Roast Potatoes and Garlic-Flavored Brussels Sprouts. Dive into the festive spirit with the Turkey Roulade, expertly stuffed with Apricot & Sausage Stuffing, and served with Mulberry Chutney and Roasted Root Vegetables. Connoisseurs of hearty flavors can relish the Slow Cooked Pork Belly, paired with Mustard Mash Potato and Cranberry Sauce. Seafood enthusiasts can embark on a coastal adventure with the Lobster Thermidor, served with Gratin Dauphinoise and Lemon Butter Sauce.

Cover charge and reservations:
To partake in this exclusive New Year's Eve celebration, a cover charge of Rs 2,500 per person will apply. Limited seating is available, so reservations are highly recommended to secure your spot for a night of glamour, great food, and entertainment.

Venue: Out Of The Blue, Khar West
For reservations, call 093248 39393

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai Lifestyle news Food and drink indian food mumbai food culture news new year

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK