New Year's Eve: Indulge in delicious food and music at Out of the Blue in Khar

As the year comes to a close, Out of The Blue in Khar is hosting an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration, promising an exquisite blend of culinary delights, live entertainment, and a chic ambiance that is sure to make your evening truly special.

An evening of elegance and entertainment:

Mumbai-based restaurant Out of The Blue promises to host a night to remember. The evening kicks off with a live performance by the dynamic duo, Lyndon & Liah, serenading guests in the courtyard from 8 pm to 11 pm. Following the live band, a talented DJ will take over from 11 pm to 1 am indoors, ensuring a seamless transition from a soulful acoustic setting to a lively dance floor.

Culinary delights to savour:

The culinary journey promises to tantalise your taste buds with a carefully crafted menu. Begin your evening with the velvety Asparagus Veloute, adorned with Parmesan Foam and Garlic Croutons. The Trio of Melon, featuring a Fresh Rocket & Mint Salad with a Ginger Drizzle, offers a refreshing start to the feast. Indulge in the Baked Broccoli & Brussel Sprout, a delightful medley of flavors with Feta Onion, Dried Cranberry, Roasted Almond Flake, and Mulberry Vinaigrette. For a unique appetiser experience, savor the Mud Crab Stuffed Mushrooms, a masterpiece of Button Mushrooms filled with Creamy Mud Crab and Emmenthal Cheese.

For the main course, the Mushroom Brie & Cranberry Wellington provides a sumptuous vegetarian option, accompanied by Baby Roast Potatoes and Garlic-Flavored Brussels Sprouts. Dive into the festive spirit with the Turkey Roulade, expertly stuffed with Apricot & Sausage Stuffing, and served with Mulberry Chutney and Roasted Root Vegetables. Connoisseurs of hearty flavors can relish the Slow Cooked Pork Belly, paired with Mustard Mash Potato and Cranberry Sauce. Seafood enthusiasts can embark on a coastal adventure with the Lobster Thermidor, served with Gratin Dauphinoise and Lemon Butter Sauce.

Cover charge and reservations:

To partake in this exclusive New Year's Eve celebration, a cover charge of Rs 2,500 per person will apply. Limited seating is available, so reservations are highly recommended to secure your spot for a night of glamour, great food, and entertainment.

Venue: Out Of The Blue, Khar West

For reservations, call 093248 39393