Breaking News
Maharashtra: 10 cooking gas cylinders explode in Pune; no injuries
Maharashtra: Man attempts to kill self-proclaimed godman in Nagpur; held
Mumbai reports 19 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 103
Maharashtra: Six booked for rape, sexual exploitation of woman, minors in Nagpur
BMC conducts demolition drive in parts of eastern suburbs
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > New Years Eve Indulge in unique flavours in Mumbai at Badmaash

New Year's Eve: Indulge in unique flavours in Mumbai at Badmaash

Updated on: 27 December,2023 10:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With different parts of the city hosting parties, it is going to be hard to choose any one particular venue. So, if you are looking to attend a party later that night in Mumbai, then Badmaash is hosting a celebration in Andheri and Lower Parel

New Year's Eve: Indulge in unique flavours in Mumbai at Badmaash

Indulge in a feast featuring dishes like Stir-fried Mushroom Milagu with Shimeji Crisps and more. Photo Courtesy: Badmaash

Listen to this article
New Year's Eve: Indulge in unique flavours in Mumbai at Badmaash
x
00:00

Mumbai is going to be buzzing with activity this New Year's Eve with a lot of diners and party-goers looking to end 2023 on a high and bring in the new year with their family and friends around them. While most people will look to be getting to the best parties, it is easier to choose those that are next to you.

With different parts of the city hosting parties, it is going to be hard to choose any one particular venue. So, if you are looking to attend a party later that night in Mumbai, then Badmaash is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration that promises a dining experience with unique flavours in Andheri and Lower Parel.


Indulge in a feast featuring dishes like Stir-fried Mushroom Milagu with Shimeji Crisps, curry leaf dust, spiced red radish, and crushed peppercorns, Chilli Garlic Paneer Tikka, Chicken Khurchan Bruschetta, Andhra Chilli Chicken, Raan Pita Pockets, Tawa Paneer Crostini, Karare Bhutte Ke Kabab, Tiger Prawn Sukha, Keema Per Edu, GunPowder Pork Ribs, and more. The main course boasts delights such as Kolambi Rassa, Badmaash Paneer Khatta Pyaaz, Corgi Pandi Curry, Chicken Ghee Roast, paired with options like Malabar Parata, Chilli Cheese Kulcha, and Sumac and Truffle oil naan.


Diners can choose from the packages: 


Badmaash Lower Parel:
Couples: Rs 8,000, Female Stags: Rs 3,000, Male Stags: Rs 5,000. 

Badmaash Andheri: 
Couples - Rs 7,000, Stags - Rs 4,000. 

These packages include unlimited food and premium liquor, featuring an array of options like Unlimited Jägermeister for all, JW Black Label, Ketel One, Kingfisher Premium/Heineken Silver, Tanqueray, Bacardi Carta Blanca (white / black), and wines from The Source. (Note: Cocktails are not included in the package). 

Where: Badmaash Andheri and Lower Parel 
Date: December 31
Time: 10 pm onwards 
Contact number for reservations:
Andheri: 7400491473
Lower Parel: 9136115712

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai Lifestyle news Food and drink indian food mumbai food lower parel andheri

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK