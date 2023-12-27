New Year's Eve: Indulge in unique flavours in Mumbai at Badmaash

With different parts of the city hosting parties, it is going to be hard to choose any one particular venue. So, if you are looking to attend a party later that night in Mumbai, then Badmaash is hosting a celebration in Andheri and Lower Parel

Indulge in a feast featuring dishes like Stir-fried Mushroom Milagu with Shimeji Crisps and more. Photo Courtesy: Badmaash

Mumbai is going to be buzzing with activity this New Year's Eve with a lot of diners and party-goers looking to end 2023 on a high and bring in the new year with their family and friends around them. While most people will look to be getting to the best parties, it is easier to choose those that are next to you.



With different parts of the city hosting parties, it is going to be hard to choose any one particular venue. So, if you are looking to attend a party later that night in Mumbai, then Badmaash is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration that promises a dining experience with unique flavours in Andheri and Lower Parel.

Indulge in a feast featuring dishes like Stir-fried Mushroom Milagu with Shimeji Crisps, curry leaf dust, spiced red radish, and crushed peppercorns, Chilli Garlic Paneer Tikka, Chicken Khurchan Bruschetta, Andhra Chilli Chicken, Raan Pita Pockets, Tawa Paneer Crostini, Karare Bhutte Ke Kabab, Tiger Prawn Sukha, Keema Per Edu, GunPowder Pork Ribs, and more. The main course boasts delights such as Kolambi Rassa, Badmaash Paneer Khatta Pyaaz, Corgi Pandi Curry, Chicken Ghee Roast, paired with options like Malabar Parata, Chilli Cheese Kulcha, and Sumac and Truffle oil naan.

Diners can choose from the packages:

Badmaash Lower Parel:

Couples: Rs 8,000, Female Stags: Rs 3,000, Male Stags: Rs 5,000.

Badmaash Andheri:

Couples - Rs 7,000, Stags - Rs 4,000.

These packages include unlimited food and premium liquor, featuring an array of options like Unlimited Jägermeister for all, JW Black Label, Ketel One, Kingfisher Premium/Heineken Silver, Tanqueray, Bacardi Carta Blanca (white / black), and wines from The Source. (Note: Cocktails are not included in the package).

Where: Badmaash Andheri and Lower Parel

Date: December 31

Time: 10 pm onwards

Contact number for reservations:

Andheri: 7400491473

Lower Parel: 9136115712