New Year's Eve: Love eating Indian food? Experience unique flavours at Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Updated on: 31 December,2023 12:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Diners will enjoy the chef’s special dishes like Subz Santre ka Shorba; Lahori Dum ki Nalli; the famed Dal al Qureshi; Faizabad-Inspired Ghosht Dum Biryani, and Paneer Wazeed e Lazeez among others

Guests can dine at Jyran, which serves authentic cuisine inspired by the Northwest Indian Frontier Province. Photo Courtesy: Sofitel BKC

If you are planning on bringing in 2024 with a  still haven't finalised on where you are going to be this New Year's Eve, then you don't have to worry because Mumbai has a lot happening. 


One of the many is Sofitel Mumbai BKC in Bandra Kurla Complex as it prepares to host people at Jyran, which serves authentic cuisine inspired by the Northwest Indian Frontier Province.


Known for its award-winning Indian cuisine, Jyran will be offering a set menu for dinner on December 31 allowing guests to revel in culinary splendour while reflecting on the year gone by. Diners will enjoy the chef’s special dishes like Subz Santre ka Shorba; Lahori Dum ki Nalli; the famed Dal al Qureshi; Faizabad-Inspired Ghosht Dum Biryani; Paneer Wazeed e Lazeez; and sweet treats like Kali Gajar ka Halwa; and Strawberry Gulkand Slice. 


The set menu, which will include unlimited food and unlimited premium alcohol, will be accompanied by live Sufi Ghazal singers. The meal is priced at Rs. 6,403 plus taxes per head for vegetarian diners and at Rs 7,202 plus taxes per head for non-vegetarian diners. 

Where: Jyran, Sofitel BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex
When: December 31
Time: 8 pm to 12 am
Call for reservations and more information: +91 9167391130. 

