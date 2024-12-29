Celebrate the arrival of the new year with an extraordinary evening of unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment across four venues offering a unique experience within the property

Hotel Marine Plaza is hosting a unique New Year Carnival. Photo Courtesy: Hotel Marine Plaza

Listen to this article New Year's Eve: Ring in 2025 with a carnival-themed celebration at Hotel Marine Plaza x 00:00

A lot of Mumbaikars are going to be looking to party this festive season and particularly on December 31. While there are many options across the city, each and every one of them are innovative parties that cater to every kind of person.



Hotel Marine Plaza is hosting a unique New Year Carnival as they want you to step into 2025 with grandeur and style. Celebrate the arrival of the new year with an extraordinary evening of unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment across four venues offering a unique experience within the property.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diners can raise a toast at Geoffrey’s, Mumbai’s beloved English pub, as the DJ keeps the party alive while people sip on signature cocktails. Savour a lavish buffet and enjoy enchanting live music at The Bayview, where you can soak in mesmerising views of the Mumbai coastline. For a magical midnight, head to The Allamanda Terrace, the rooftop restaurant offering an unforgettable experience of dining under the stars, grooving to the DJ’s beats, and witnessing spectacular New Year fireworks lighting up the Queen’s Necklace. Food lovers can indulge in exquisite Cantonese and Szechuan delicacies at Oriental Blossom, curated by Chef Huang Te Sing’s 30 years of culinary mastery.

The night will come alive music, and DJs, creating an electrifying celebration that continues till 12:30 a.m.

What: New Year Carnival with unlimited food, drinks and music

Where: Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive, Mumbai

When: December 31 till 12:30 am