Breaking News
One killed, another injured after being hit by actor Urmila Kothare's car
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader, his aides booked for extortion
Principal of Pune school drowns off Kashid in Raigad during picnic trip
Sarpanch's murder: Huge protest in Beed; Mahayuti MLAs demand Munde's ouster
Expedited work on airport projects to boost air connectivity in Maharashtra: CM
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > New Years Eve Ring in 2025 with a carnival themed celebration at Hotel Marine Plaza

New Year's Eve: Ring in 2025 with a carnival-themed celebration at Hotel Marine Plaza

Updated on: 29 December,2024 09:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Celebrate the arrival of the new year with an extraordinary evening of unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment across four venues offering a unique experience within the property

New Year's Eve: Ring in 2025 with a carnival-themed celebration at Hotel Marine Plaza

Hotel Marine Plaza is hosting a unique New Year Carnival. Photo Courtesy: Hotel Marine Plaza

Listen to this article
New Year's Eve: Ring in 2025 with a carnival-themed celebration at Hotel Marine Plaza
x
00:00

A lot of Mumbaikars are going to be looking to party this festive season and particularly on December 31. While there are many options across the city, each and every one of them are innovative parties that cater to every kind of person.

Hotel Marine Plaza is hosting a unique New Year Carnival as they want you to step into 2025 with grandeur and style. Celebrate the arrival of the new year with an extraordinary evening of unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment across four venues offering a unique experience within the property.


Diners can raise a toast at Geoffrey’s, Mumbai’s beloved English pub, as the DJ keeps the party alive while people sip on signature cocktails. Savour a lavish buffet and enjoy enchanting live music at The Bayview, where you can soak in mesmerising views of the Mumbai coastline. For a magical midnight, head to The Allamanda Terrace, the rooftop restaurant offering an unforgettable experience of dining under the stars, grooving to the DJ’s beats, and witnessing spectacular New Year fireworks lighting up the Queen’s Necklace. Food lovers can indulge in exquisite Cantonese and Szechuan delicacies at Oriental Blossom, curated by Chef Huang Te Sing’s 30 years of culinary mastery.


The night will come alive music, and DJs, creating an electrifying celebration that continues till 12:30 a.m.


What: New Year Carnival with unlimited food, drinks and music
Where: Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive, Mumbai
When: December 31 till 12:30 am

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian food mumbai food Food and drink Lifestyle news new year New Year 2025

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK