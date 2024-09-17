As truffles get more popular over the years, many Mumbai chefs are experimenting with them in their food in not only world cuisine but also Indian cuisine. They shed light on the growing popularity of the gourmet ingredient not only in restaurants and hotels but also in home cooking. With World Fungus Day on October 5, what better way to know more?

While chef Alessandro Piso at Romano’s, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, makes an Angnelo e Tartufo, chef Sarfaraz Ahmed uses truffle to make a Scallop Wellington. Photos Courtesy: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar/Tresind Mumbai

Truffle is a rare, edible fungus that grows underground that is popularly used in cooking In Mumbai, it is used in food in different forms like oil, butter, honey and even shavings While it was popularly used in global cuisine earlier, it is now appearing in Indian food

When chef Sarfaraz Ahmed started using truffles on the menu at Tresind Mumbai a year ago, it wasn't something the restaurant had planned to do. He explains, "We never intended to utilise truffle in our dishes because our concept is progressive Indian food." However, Ahmed and his team decided to push the boundaries of how truffle is perceived in India by elevating Indian food to global standards. The result? They incorporated truffles in one of their dishes called Scallop Wellington. Mind you, the fascination for truffles is not new in India and Mumbai, but there is a shift. It is one that even chef Alessandro Piso, the Italian chef at Romano’s in JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar in Andheri, has seen ever since he joined them. Earlier this year, Piso launched a truffle-inspired menu himself.