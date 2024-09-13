As Mumbaikars and people from Kerala get ready to celebrate Onam on September 15 this weekend, the Onasadhya, popularly called the Onam Sadhya, is a delectable feast that is hard to miss. If you want to feast like the Malayalis do, then Mumbai chefs share easy recipes to follow and make them in your home

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Mumbaikars, who have their origins in Kerala, are getting ready to celebrate Onam The celebrations culminate with Onam Sadhya, which is known to have over 21 dishes Mumbai chefs share recipes for traditional dishes beyond the common specials

Amid Ganeshotsav and Bandra Fair celebrations, Mumbaikars, who have their origins in Kerala, are getting ready to celebrate Onam on September 15. While visiting the temple and creating the pookalam, the rangoli made from flowers, is an important tradition, it culminates with the Onam Sadhya, or the Onasadhya, which is known to have over 21 dishes, that are served and eaten on a banana leaf. Most people may be intimidated by the feast but that doesn’t mean they cannot enjoy the dishes by themselves, according to chefs in Mumbai.