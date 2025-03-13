TIME has revealed the annual list of the World’s Greatest Places 2025, which highlights 100 extraordinary destinations to visit and stay, and the 12-seater from Bandra, has featured on the list

TIME has revealed the annual list of the World’s Greatest Places 2025, which highlights 100 extraordinary destinations to visit and stay. Papa’s Bombay, the 12-seater, chefs' counter restaurant in Bandra by Hunger Inc. Hospitality is featured as one of the exciting new places to visit. It is the only restaurant from India to be included in this year’s list.

An inventive, irreverent, Indian chef’s counter. Just when you think you’ve eaten your fill, chef Hussain Shahzad walks around with a tray of duck biryani offering khurchan — bits of crunchy, toasted rice scraped from the bottom of the pan (like socarrat in a paella). “Being the older sibling, I’d sacrifice it for my brother; now I can make enough for everyone to share,” says the Eleven Madison Park alum who helms the kitchen at the 12-seat chef’s counter Papa’s Bombay. Perched in the attic of a former bakery in Bandra, a hip neighbourhood with Portuguese heritage, it became one of the hottest tables in India within a year of opening. The name pays homage to Shahzad’s mentor, the late influential Indian-American chef Floyd Cardoz, fondly nicknamed Papa-ji, while the 13-course tasting menu blends traditional flavours and global techniques with a healthy dose of nostalgia. Highlights include the Bugs Bunny, wild rabbit meat marinated with weaver ants and grilled over charcoal; a rasam, or peppery South Indian broth, flavoured with cured trout and watermelon; lamb Wellington cooked korma-style; char siu shaped like modak, a festive local sweet; and samosas stuffed with tuna instead of potatoes. The show of personality continues as Shahzad pours Negroni shots from a hip flask, hands out sun-dried ants to sample in between courses, and plates food while guests pass around metal disentanglement puzzles. Bookings open on the first day of every month at 11 a.m. IST and are snapped up in seconds — its own kind of brain teaser.

Commenting on the announcement Sameer Seth, founder & CEO, Hunger Inc. Hospitality says “Papa’s is about breaking conventions – taking the essence of Indian hospitality and reimagining it in a way that feels intimate, immersive, and unexpected. Being on TIME’s World's Greatest Places 2025 list reaffirms our belief that hospitality is not just about what’s on the plate, but about how it makes people feel. This recognition fuels our passion to keep pushing boundaries and crafting experiences that are uniquely Indian, yet universally memorable”.

To compile this list, TIME solicited nominations of places — including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more — from its international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as via an application process, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.

See the full list here: https://time.com/collections/worlds-greatest-places-2025/