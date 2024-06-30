Breaking News
Pride Month: Toast Doughnut Shop collaborates with Ether Atelier Chocolat release limited-edition doughnut holes

Updated on: 30 June,2024 09:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The boxes are available in two flavours Pride-POP Doughnut Holes (Cinnamon) with Caramelised Milk Chocolate and Pride-POP Doughnut Holes (Cinnamon) with Dark Chocolate too

Pride Month: Toast Doughnut Shop collaborates with Ether Atelier Chocolat release limited-edition doughnut holes

The limited edition colourful doughnut holes will be available to purchase both in-store and for delivery at Toast Doughnut Shop in Bandra till July 14. Photo Courtesy: Toast Doughnut Shop

Pride Month: Toast Doughnut Shop collaborates with Ether Atelier Chocolat release limited-edition doughnut holes
As June turns to July, Toast Doughtnut Shop has collaborated with Ether Atelier Chocolat to release limited-edition doughnut holes to keep the pride party going beyond Pride Month.  


The limited edition colourful doughnut holes will be available to purchase both in-store and for delivery at Toast Doughnut Shop in Bandra till July 14.


The idea is to create a colourful, unserious, and truly just oh-so-delicious box filled to the brim with sweet-and-spicy-and-everything-nicey doughnut holes curated by chef Devika Manjrekar. The boxes are available in two flavours Pride-POP Doughnut Holes (Cinnamon) with Caramelised Milk Chocolate  (Rs 525 plus taxes); Pride-POP Doughnut Holes (Cinnamon) with Dark Chocolate (Rs 525 plus taxes). They come topped with chef Prateek Bakhtiani's own signature blend of fine milk or dark single origin chocolate.


For those visiting the Toast Doughnut Shop, one can also see the display full of colorful polka-dot doughnut holes, cheeky personal quotes, and most importantly plenty of empty room and markers for people to come in and fill with their queer love letters and doodles.

Talking about the collaboration Devika Manjrekar, head chef and owner, Toast Doughnut Shop expressed, “I’m incredibly excited to collaborate with the creative genius of Ether, chef Bakhtiani. Together, we have curated a selection of delightful Pride-inspired doughnut holes. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the delicious results of our partnership.”

What: Limited edition Pride-POP Doughnut Holes
Where: Toast Doughnut Shop, Bandra West
When: Till July 14
Price: Rs 525 per box

