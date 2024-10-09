The menu will feature the exquisite creations of Chef Lakhan Jethani including signature dishes such as Hamachi Smoked Ponzu, Salmon Gondhoraj Truffle, Smoked Pumpkin and Tempura Aubergine Bao

The food take over will feature the exquisite creations of Chef Lakhan Jethani, who is the head chef and co-founder of Mizu Izakaya. Photo Courtesy: Cobbler & Crew

Pune bar Cobbler and Crew to host Mumbai's Mizu Izakaya for a unique food takeover on October 13

Pune cocktail bar Cobbler & Crew has collaborated with Mumbai's Japanese restaurant Mizu Izakaya to host a unique pop-up to take diners on a culinary journey on October 13. The food take over will feature the exquisite creations of Chef Lakhan Jethani, who is the head chef and co-founder of Mizu Izakaya.



For the dining experience at the bar, which recently appeared as the No. 2 Best Bar in India by 30 Best Bars, chef Lakhan has curated a special menu that reflects his ability to combine the best of both worlds. A few of their signatures include Hamachi Smoked Ponzu, Salmon Gondhoraj Truffle, Smoked Pumpkin & Tempura Aubergine Bao, and more.

As guests savour his curated exquisite dishes, they will also get the opportunity to experience Cobbler & Crew's innovative 'Life in the 90s' cocktail menu, which captures the spirit of that vibrant decade through creative concoctions. From inventive creations like '2 Min Noods' and 'Summer of 95' to DIY options like 'DIY Banta' and 'The Legends'. Each concoction promises to delight your taste buds and take you on a flavorful adventure you won't forget.

If you are in Pune this weekend and love to try out new food experiences, then the Cobbler & Crew and Mizu Izakaya aim to keep you wanting for more.

Where: Cobbler & Crew, Kalyani Nagar

When: October 13

Time: 7 pm to 11 pm

Price: Rs 1,500 plus taxes (approximately for two people)

For reservations, call: 09325875685