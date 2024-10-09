Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Pune bar Cobbler and Crew to host Mumbais Mizu Izakaya for a unique food takeover on October 13

Pune bar Cobbler and Crew to host Mumbai's Mizu Izakaya for a unique food takeover on October 13

Updated on: 09 October,2024 04:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The menu will feature the exquisite creations of Chef Lakhan Jethani including signature dishes such as Hamachi Smoked Ponzu, Salmon Gondhoraj Truffle, Smoked Pumpkin and Tempura Aubergine Bao

Pune bar Cobbler and Crew to host Mumbai's Mizu Izakaya for a unique food takeover on October 13

The food take over will feature the exquisite creations of Chef Lakhan Jethani, who is the head chef and co-founder of Mizu Izakaya. Photo Courtesy: Cobbler & Crew

Listen to this article
Pune bar Cobbler and Crew to host Mumbai's Mizu Izakaya for a unique food takeover on October 13
x
00:00

Pune cocktail bar Cobbler & Crew has collaborated with Mumbai's Japanese restaurant Mizu Izakaya to host a unique pop-up to take diners on a culinary journey on October 13. The food take over will feature the exquisite creations of Chef Lakhan Jethani, who is the head chef and co-founder of Mizu Izakaya.

For the dining experience at the bar, which recently appeared as the No. 2 Best Bar in India by 30 Best Bars, chef Lakhan has curated a special menu that reflects his ability to combine the best of both worlds. A few of their signatures include Hamachi Smoked Ponzu, Salmon Gondhoraj Truffle, Smoked Pumpkin & Tempura Aubergine Bao, and more.


As guests savour his curated exquisite dishes, they will also get the opportunity to experience Cobbler & Crew's innovative 'Life in the 90s' cocktail menu, which captures the spirit of that vibrant decade through creative concoctions. From inventive creations like '2 Min Noods' and 'Summer of 95' to DIY options like 'DIY Banta' and 'The Legends'. Each concoction promises to delight your taste buds and take you on a flavorful adventure you won't forget.


If you are in Pune this weekend and love to try out new food experiences, then the Cobbler & Crew and Mizu Izakaya aim to keep you wanting for more. 


Where:  Cobbler & Crew, Kalyani Nagar
When: October 13
Time: 7 pm to 11 pm
Price: Rs 1,500 plus taxes (approximately for two people)
For reservations, call:  09325875685

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pune Lifestyle news Food and drink mumbai food indian food Food

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK