The 'Chakh Le India' feast is a tribute to royal Indian flavours, featuring traditional roasts, sweet delights, and a variety of exquisite dishes crafted to honour the country’s diverse heritage

With a wide array of Indian cuisine on offer, the culinary experience will have many sweet and savoury specials.

Listen to this article Republic Day 2025: Indulge in this unique feast at ITC Maratha in Mumbai x 00:00

If you are looking to step out of your home for the Republic Day weekend, then there is a lot to do in Mumbai but more importantly, there is a lot of food on offer in various parts of the city.

Among the many is a Republic Day celebration at ITC Maratha as its signature restaurant, Peshwa Pavilion, brings Mumbaikars an exclusive culinary experience, 'Chakh Le India'.

Known for its immersive ambiance and delicious food, the restaurant at the five-star property promises a majestic dining experience infused with India’s rich culinary traditions.

With a wide array of Indian cuisine on offer, the culinary experience will include a chaat counter, Shrikhand Berliner live counter, Chole Kulcha live counter, Mithai thali and Biryanis.

The celebrations include a lavish dinner on January 24 and 25 from 7 pm to 11:30 pm, starting at Rs 3,000 onwards per person.

On January 26, diners can enjoy a grand Sunday Brunch from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, priced at Rs 3,300 onwards per person.

Details:

Date: January 24 - January 26

Time: Dinner (7 pm - 11:30 pm) and brunch (12:30 pm to 3:30 pm)

Price: Rs 3,000 onwards

Address: Sahar, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Call: 022 40341800 for reservations or email: Restaurantreservation.Itcmaratha@itchotels.in