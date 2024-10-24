Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Salted Caramel Soan Papdi Mumbaikars chefs share why soan papdi is a perfect Diwali sweet but not without innovative recipes

Salted Caramel Soan Papdi? Mumbaikars, chefs share why soan papdi is a perfect Diwali sweet but not without innovative recipes

Premium

Updated on: 24 October,2024 09:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

Soan Papdi may be tedious to eat but nobody ever cares about that because it is so delicious, it would give any modern day sweet a run for its money. With Diwali here, a Mumbaikar shares her love for the sweet, as Indian chefs talk about its popularity and even share unique recipes to experiment with this time around

Salted Caramel Soan Papdi? Mumbaikars, chefs share why soan papdi is a perfect Diwali sweet but not without innovative recipes

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Soan Papdi immediately evokes a feeling of celebration one that is seen more during Diwali every year. Even though the sweet dish has a crumbly personality, nobody ever feels embarrassed to enjoy it while being clumsy or even picking up fallen bits, after due consideration of the 5-second rule that may often be broken because of its sheer goodness – sweet and flaky – and just what the festival needs.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Diwali 2024 diwali indian food mumbai food Food Recipes Lifestyle news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK