Soan Papdi may be tedious to eat but nobody ever cares about that because it is so delicious, it would give any modern day sweet a run for its money. With Diwali here, a Mumbaikar shares her love for the sweet, as Indian chefs talk about its popularity and even share unique recipes to experiment with this time around

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Soan Papdi immediately evokes a feeling of celebration one that is seen more during Diwali every year. Even though the sweet dish has a crumbly personality, nobody ever feels embarrassed to enjoy it while being clumsy or even picking up fallen bits, after due consideration of the 5-second rule that may often be broken because of its sheer goodness – sweet and flaky – and just what the festival needs.