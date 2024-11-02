Every year, World Sandwich Day is observed on November 3 to celebrate the dish around the world. Interestingly, sandwiches are very popular in Mumbai, and over the years, Indian chefs have taken the liberty to explore different variations to cater to a variety of palates

Indian chefs want you to not only experiment with variations of a classic PB&J but also create ones inspired by Japanese sandwiches. Photos Courtesy: Vivanta Taj Panjim/Silk Road Coffee Company

Mumbaikars love their sandwiches. More precisely, they enjoy the classic Bombay Sandwich, Chilli Toast and even the humble Chutney Sandwich. One can’t compete with any of these variations, but there is a lot more that one can do if you love sandwiches, according to Indian chefs. They are in the thick of it not only in the city but also neighbouring states. The timing couldn’t be any perfect because the city is experiencing a burst in cafes and restaurants serving'sandos’, Japanese versions of sandwiches, or even ‘croiwiches'—a version where the croissant is slit to act as the slices between which delicious fillings are served and stuffed to make gourmet sandwiches.