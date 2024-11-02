Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim
Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding
Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR
Mumbai: 22-year-old man stabbed to death over bursting of firecrackers
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Sandwich Day 2024 Katsu Chicken Sando or Pecan Miso Butter and Jelly Sandwich Indian chefs share easy recipes

Sandwich Day 2024: Katsu Chicken Sando or Pecan Miso Butter and Jelly Sandwich? Indian chefs share easy recipes

Premium

Updated on: 02 November,2024 10:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

Every year, World Sandwich Day is observed on November 3 to celebrate the dish around the world. Interestingly, sandwiches are very popular in Mumbai, and over the years, Indian chefs have taken the liberty to explore different variations to cater to a variety of palates

Sandwich Day 2024: Katsu Chicken Sando or Pecan Miso Butter and Jelly Sandwich? Indian chefs share easy recipes

Indian chefs want you to not only experiment with variations of a classic PB&J but also create ones inspired by Japanese sandwiches. Photos Courtesy: Vivanta Taj Panjim/Silk Road Coffee Company

Mumbaikars love their sandwiches. More precisely, they enjoy the classic Bombay Sandwich, Chilli Toast and even the humble Chutney Sandwich. One can’t compete with any of these variations, but there is a lot more that one can do if you love sandwiches, according to Indian chefs. They are in the thick of it not only in the city but also neighbouring states. The timing couldn’t be any perfect because the city is experiencing a burst in cafes and restaurants serving'sandos’, Japanese versions of sandwiches, or even ‘croiwiches'—a version where the croissant is slit to act as the slices between which delicious fillings are served and stuffed to make gourmet sandwiches.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian food mumbai food Food and drink Food Recipes Lifestyle news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK