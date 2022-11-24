×
Thanksgiving 2022: Mumbai chefs share classic recipes for you to make at home

24 November,2022
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

Wish to try your hands at a Thanksgiving feast? From mains to side dish, we’ve got you covered this Thanksgiving with these appetising recipes

Thanksgiving Day is going to be celebrated on November 24 this year. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock


Thanksgiving, a primarily North American holiday, has gained popularity across the globe in recent years. Similar to Halloween, we might credit its fandom to pop culture or to people who simply seek a reason to indulge in an elaborate feast. Chefs across Mumbai have been serving Thanksgiving dinner and popularising the foreign holiday for a few years now. If you are up for the ultimate challenge of preparing a Thanksgiving feast at home, we’ve got some classic recipes—from turkey to dessert for you.

