Fresh off their rise to global fame, Sago House is currently ranked No. 10 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars and No. 32 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 and co-founder Desiree Jane has played a vital role in putting together the cocktails

Desiree Jane of Sago House from Singapore will be taking over the bar from 9 pm onwards. Photos Courtesy: KOKO

Listen to this article KOKO to host a bar takeover by one of Asia's best, Sago House from Singapore x 00:00

Mumbai-based restaurant KOKO in Lower Parel has collaborated with Singapore’s Sago House for a bar takeover on December 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh off their rise to global fame – ranked No. 10 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars and No. 32 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023, along with clinching the coveted Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award – Sago House is bringing its magic to Mumbai. Desiree Jane, co-founder of Sago House has played a part in elevating the bar to a spot among Asia’s 50 Best Bars, garnering attention for its innovative approach to cocktails, featuring an ever-changing menu that showcases both classic styles and unique creations.

Mumbaikars will have the chance to indulge in five signature cocktails crafted by the Sago House team, each a testament to their creativity and mastery. The High Tea, made with Bombay Sapphire Gin, Genmaicha, and Soda, offers a light, floral twist on the classic tea break. The Sundance Kid is a vibrant tropical burst of flavour, blending Patrón Blanco Tequila with hibiscus, mango, green chili, honey, and lime. For those looking for something bold and smooth, the Charge Card combines Grey Goose Vodka with coconut, coffee, and black cardamom for a drink that keeps you energised all night. Dessert lovers will adore the Pick of the Bunch, a creamy and indulgent mix of Dewar’s 12 Year, cream sherry, banana, and cacao. Finally, the Beachcomber, made with Bacardi Ocho Rum, cinnamon, grapefruit, and bitters, promises a bittersweet escape to sandy shores and cinnamon sunsets.



Keenan Tham, founders of Pebble Street Hospitality, thrilled about the takeover, explained, “We’re always looking to bring unique and exciting experiences to KOKO, and partnering with Sago House is a perfect reflection of that. Their innovative approach to cocktails and exceptional hospitality aligns seamlessly with what we stand for. We’re excited to host Desiree and her team at KOKO in Bengaluru & Mumbai for what promises to be an unforgettable evening.”



Adding to the excitement, Jane says, “We’re thrilled to bring the Sago House experience by collaborating with KOKO, a venue that shares our passion for creativity and hospitality. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our cocktails and connect with Mumbai’s vibrant cocktail enthusiasts. Our Charge Card and Beachcomber are just a few examples of what we have in store, and we're excited to showcase our commitment to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients while pushing the boundaries of traditional cocktail-making. It's going to be an unforgettable night, and we are thrilled to shake things up in Bengaluru and Mumbai."



With Sago House's award-winning mixology taking center stage in KOKO's stylish ambiance, attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore the brilliance of Singapore's cocktail culture, right here in India.



Details:

When: Saturday, December 14

Price: Drinks start from Rs. 890 onwards

Where: KOKO Mumbai - Ground Floor, C Wing, Trade World, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel, Mumbai

For Reservations: +91 77159 63030 (Mumbai)

Timing: 9 pm onwards