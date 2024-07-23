Using food colours? Chefs offer natural alternatives to synthetic dye

With Karnataka banning the artificial food colour, Rhodamine-B, we explore Mumbai's eateries and bakeries to uncover what imparts hues to their food items. Also, chefs share tricks to incorporate natural food colours

Chefs suggest starting by selecting natural food colourings that blend well with your dish. Image courtesy: iStock

Did you know that cotton candy’s soft pink shade is derived from tartrazine dye, sunset yellow colouring and Rhodamine-B? The last being declared unsafe by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) owing to its inferior quality, which poses risks to public health. One can only begin to imagine where popular treats like kala khatta, falooda, butter chicken or even a luscious pao bhaji get their vibrant shades from.